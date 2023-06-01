Lady Amelia Spencer serves jungle fever in mega leopard print jumpsuit

When it comes to designer brands, the Spencer twins have the pick of the crop. Both Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer have forged dream networks with multiple luxury labels, and on Wednesday, they added another famous name to their sartorial arsenal.

Princess Diana’s nieces dressed to the nines to attend the Roberto Cavalli launch of 'Wild Leda' at Brasserie of Light in Selfridges. Newlywed Lady Amelia dazzled in a form-fitting leopard print jumpsuit featuring a sweetheart bustier, crossover straps, a keyhole cut-out and a patchwork animal print design. She layered the statement piece under a dramatic overcoat boasting a matching leopard print lining and a Renaissance-style graphic on the exterior of the luxurious garment.

The 30-year-old completed her Jungle Jane aesthetic by slipping into a pair of cream point-toe heels and styled her blonde hair in a slicked-back bun updo.

Lady Eliza aptly coordinated outfits with her sister (as per), sporting a fine tulle blouse with a Victoriana silhouette in cream, coupled with an ankle-skimming A-line skirt boasting an identical painterly print.

She topped off her evening attire with a pair of cornflower blue heels and also wore her hair tied up in the daintiest of ponytails. Both twins showcased decadent jewellery choices constructed from gold and pearls.

The twins were joined by society darlings from across the board, including musician Rina Sawayama, Amber Le Bon, Wallis Day and Zara Martin.

The girls shared a BTS clip of their try-on session before the London-based bash. Lady Amelia wrote: “Follow us as we get ready with @roberto_cavalli and travel in #WildLeda style to the second floor at @theofficialselfridges. Sisters who shop together, slay together in true #RobertoCavalli style. Continue to follow us to discover what’s going to happen later tonight.”

We have no shame in admitting that we are vicariously living through the Spencer sisters. Following Lady Amelia Spencer’s beautiful wedding in South Africa, she has since jetted off to the Maldives for her honeymoon with husband Greg Mallett. Last month, she and her twin sister Lady Eliza hopped on a plane to Barcelona, where the 30-year-olds took their place on the front row for a bridal runway show.

The It-girl aristocrats attended the Pronovias show in Spain, where they witnessed a splendid array of wedding gowns descend down the runway. The sisters, who are known to coordinate their outfits, twinned in sequin numbers for the glamorous event, courtesy of Nicole Milano.

Lady Amelia swapped her swathe of recently worn bridal looks for something more fiery. She mesmerised in a scarlet-hued sequin maxi dress boasting an asymmetrical neckline, an off-the-shoulder style with an element of deconstruction, a nipped-in waistline and delicate ruching.

Lady Eliza also stirred up a fashion frenzy in sequins, glimmering in a black longline garment featuring a key-hole cut-out, silhouette-enhancing fit, thigh-high split and a V-neckline.

