Lady Amelia Spencer looks so loved-up in slinky dress during sentimental pre-wedding trip

Prince Harry and Prince William's cousin Lady Amelia Spencer, 30, is set to marry real estate agent Greg Mallett any day now, and it's safe to say there are no signs of pre-wedding jitters or cold feet in the couple's latest photo.

Princess Diana's niece looked gorgeous in a backless, halterneck, silky floor-length dress from Reformation in a champagne colour, alongside gold platform heels and her hair styled into a sleek ponytail as she embraced her future groom. Meanwhile, her fiancé Greg looked effortlessly dapper in a grey suit, open white shirt, trainers and sunglasses as the pair posed against a mountainous backdrop in Cape Town. See why it's a sentimental location for the couple in the video below...

WATCH: Inside Lady Amelia Spencer and Greg Mallett's 'most romantic' engagement

Loading the player...

"Not long now…," Greg teased in the caption, sending many of their followers into a frenzy. "Simply can’t wait," wrote one, and a second penned: "So exciting gorgeous people."

It's possible that the couple – who are approaching their 14th anniversary in May – have chosen to jet to South Africa ahead of their big day as the location holds a special place in their hearts. It is not only where she lived with her parents Charles Spencer and his ex-wife Victoria Aitken, but it is also where Amelia and Greg first met while studying at the University of Cape Town.

DETAILS REVEALED: Will Lady Amelia Spencer wear Princess Diana's famous wedding tiara?

Princess Diana's niece and the real estate agent posed for a loved-up photo ahead of their wedding in March 2023

Greg popped the question at the Clouds Wine & Guest Estate in Stellenbosch back in 2020, one year before they moved to the UK, and they opened up about the romantic proposal with HELLO!.

At the time, she showed off her sparkly oval diamond engagement ring, and Greg wrote on Instagram: "So this was the best day of my life. 22nd of July 2020, I asked the love of my life to spend the rest of her life with me and she said YES. Couldn’t be happier and I love you with all my heart."

Ivory silk dress, £448, Reformation

Amelia's father Charles Spencer also celebrated the news publicly with the sweet message: "So happy for my daughter, Amelia, engaged to her boyfriend of 11 years, Greg - it's wonderful to hear them both so excited about their future. Sending them both love, and every good wish for their life together. I love that Greg asked my blessing before proposing. Very sweet."

After planning their wedding for almost two years, Greg confirmed they are set to tie the knot in March 2023 after sharing a countdown on Instagram back in November.

The montage shared a series of glamorous photos of his bride-to-be, who quickly commented: "Ahhhhhh this is so special! I love you with all my heart angel. I can’t wait for [eternity] with you." See inside her hen party here.

WEDDINGS LATEST: Princess Iman ditched iconic royal wedding tradition followed by Queen Rania

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.