Amanda Holden wows in fitted leopard mini dress and sky-high platforms

Amanda Holden swapped her usual floor-length gowns for a mini dress on Wednesday's Britain's Got Talent live show, in a somewhat surprise fashion move.

The TV judge chose the satin leopard print number from Miss Sohee for the latest episode of the talent contest, teaming her look with sky-high platform heels from D'accori.

She pulled her blonde hair back into a half-up style with wavy texture, and added diamond jewellery from Aariya – a brand also loved by Holly Willoughby and Nicole Scherzinger.

© Instagram / @noholdenback Amanda wore a chic leopard mini dress for Wednesday's BGT

Sharing her usual Instagram post to show off her outfit, she simply captioned it: "Live Show 3 @bgt," with a black heart emoji.

Plenty of fans were in love with one particular detail of Amanda's outfit – her shoes! Amanda's platform pumps cost £950 from designer D'accori.

"Ohh the shoes!!" one fan replied, while another added: "Those shoes!" and another wondered: "How on earth do you even stand up in those shoes!"

Amanda has already worn two other show-stopping outfits on the Britain's Got Talent live shows, wearing a sheer floral beaded number on Tuesday evening and a corseted yellow latex gown on Monday.

© Instagram / @noholdenback She wore a sheer floral dress for Wednesday's show

As always, Amanda's BGT looks are put together by her loyal stylist Karl Willet. Sharing the star's incredible yellow look on Instagram, he wrote: "My yellow latex dream Barbie… custom design by my genius and long-term friends Atsuko & Simon."

The star has previously spoken openly about her unapologetically sexy wardrobe. Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, she said: "I don't see it as a bad thing. I think it's an incredulous thing. I think that people can't believe it.

© Instagram Amanda previously wore a yellow latex gown

"Not necessarily me, but people can't believe that there is this whole new generation of trailblazing women who really don't give a [expletive], who are setting the standards for literally everyone behind them.

"Because it's never happened before. I mean, my grandmother looked great at 50 but felt she had to dress in a certain way and then stop dying her hair around the age of 56 or 57, because she didn't want to be seen as 'mutton dressed as lamb'."

© Instagram She looked incredible in the sunshine colour

She added of her BGT looks: "I'm all about the theatre of Britain's Got Talent. For me it's just about making an entrance and being your super-glam best... and then when I get home, leaving it in a pile on the floor and getting into bed!”

Of her husband Chris Hughes' reactions to her on-screen outfits, she added: "He always goes, 'Why can't you come in and keep it all on? Why do I get the worst end of the deal?' I get it all off, put my stripy jammies on, or one of his T-shirts, and get into bed."