Victoria Beckham looks unbelievable in spandex leggings and sky-high platforms

The former Spice Girl nodded to her nineties fashion - with a twist

Victoria Beckham is loving her go-to blazer and leggings outfit combo recently – and she looks pretty major, as she might say.

The star headed out in London to see Elton John's concert at the O2 Arena alongside husband David Beckham and children Harper, Cruz and Brooklyn – and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz Beckham.

Posting a sweet group photo on Instagram, Victoria wrote: "Back together again! I love you all so much," and adding: "We miss u @romeobeckham." She also posted numerous sweet updates on her Stories.

© Instagram / @victoriabeckham Victoria posed with daughter Harper and daughter-in-law Nicola

Victoria wore one of her favourite statement blazers from her own collection, adding her new pair of statement boots which merge from spandex leggings into a chunky platform style. She was previously seen wearing them in New York earlier in May, and no doubt we'll see them on the catwalk soon.

It's a statement style that Victoria loves - she has previously created legging-like heels for her eponymous label, much like the likes of Balenciaga.

The designer's new penchant for block heels isn't unlike her Spice Girls days, either – are we officially bringing back the platform, Posh?

Fellow Spice Girl Mel B recently teased that a Spice Girls reunion – including Victoria – may be on the horizon. While she didn't give away exactly what the secret project was, she told Sky News: "We are going to be doing some stuff, all five of us pretty soon, which is going to be announced."

When asked if there could be a tour on the cards, she said: "There will be - if I've got anything to do with it."

© Photo: Getty Images Mel B has hinted that the Spice Girls may be reuniting again

While Victoria wasn't part of the Spice Girls' last tour in 2019, she is always nostalgic about her time in the girl group – particularly her iconic fashion moments.

But in 2022, she did reveal that daughter Harper hadn't been particularly impressed with her fashion choices in the nineties.

Speaking to Vogue Australia, she said: "She actually said to me recently, ‘Mummy, I’ve seen some pictures of you when you were in the Spice Girls and your skirts were just unacceptable. They were just too short.'

© Getty Images Harper has said that she isn't so approving of Victoria's Spice Girls outfits

"Then David piped up and said, ‘Absolutely, Harper! They really, really were.’ And she was actually quite disgusted at how short my skirts were.”

Harper is certainly turning out to be a style star all on her own, and is often complimented by fans for her down-to-earth sense of style. For the Elton John concert on Tuesday, she wore a pretty floral midi dress and a cardigan, which quickly got comments from fans.

"I absolutely love Harper's sense of dress style. She's developing into an amazing young lady," one fan wrote. No doubt Victoria is one proud mum.