Dua Lipa turns heads in incredible metallic blue ensemble

Dua Lipa has once again graced her Instagram followers with her stunning fashion sense, this time showcasing a ravishing metallic blue two-piece ensemble from her very own Dua Lipa x Versace collection.

The maestro behind the hit song Dance The Night, absolutely radiated style and charisma as she modeled the stunning co-ord on Instagram on Thursday.

The ensemble, an eye-catching blue miniskirt paired with a fitted cropped jacket, perfectly highlights the star's finely-toned midriff. The singer playfully captioned her post, "I’ll be living in this blue chrome two-piece until further notice."

Dua Lipa looks sensational in Versace

Dance The Night, Dua’s latest single, is featured on the soundtrack for the eagerly-awaited live-action comedy film "Barbie", with Margot Robbie taking on the role of the beloved Mattel doll. The music video gives viewers a behind-the-scenes glimpse into Dua's arrival on set in her striking outfit, a collaboration with Donatella Versace.

The singer's Instagram post provides her legion of 88.2 million followers with a closer look at the gorgeous ensemble. She gets flirty in the first photo, winking playfully at the camera with her thumb in her mouth. The shot offers a clear view of the outfit's intricate stitching and its electrifying color, certain to capture any viewer's attention.

The next image, shot from a three-quarter angle, puts her toned figure in full display, highlighting the cropped design of her outfit. The "Sweetest Pie" singer styles her hair in a sleek high ponytail, lending an air of sophistication to her vibrant look.

Her final post focuses on the back of the skirt, subtly showcasing the Dua Lipa x Versace label, a proud testament to her design collaboration with the iconic fashion house.

© Instagram Dua Lipa has just released a new single

Dua and Versace worked in close partnership to create the Versace High Summer La Vacanza women's collection. Following weeks of anticipation and promotion, the collection made its debut in Cannes, France, on May 23, during the renowned Cannes Film Festival. The collection was made available in-store and on Versace.com immediately after the show, as reported by Billboard.

Just three days later, her song Dance The Night premiered alongside its vibrant music video, which features a unique fusion of disco rhythm, cello, violin, viola, strings, and bass.

The music video also features cameo appearances from the star-studded Barbie cast, including Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, and Emma Mackey, who all portray Barbie dolls in the film.

Dua Lipa shows off her sunkissed glow in tiny hotpants

Directed by Greta Gerwig, with a script co-written by Noah Baumbach, Barbie is scheduled to make its theatrical premiere on July 21. With Lipa's sensational style and incredible music, the anticipation for the movie is sure to build even more.

