Dua Lipa is ravishing in daring crop top as she highlights toned physique

Dua Lipa's fashion is always on our mind and the Don't Start Now songstress is known for some incredibly daring looks.

During the week, the singer posed with her rarely-seen sister, Rina, as she marked her birthday and the pair appeared to have gone to a gig together. Dua completely stole the show in a checkerboard-print crop top that teased a glimpse at her incredibly toned physique. She paired the item with a tiny mini-skirt and a golden necklace.

Other photos saw her snapped in sheer lime-green shirt as she and her sister partied together, while a another saw her in a sequin bikini and a third had her rocking a separate sheer outfit with flower pasties.

In a touching tribute to her younger sister, she wrote: "I'm the luckiest girl in the world because you're my baby sister. I love you, happy birthday rinusheeee!!"

Fans loved the photos, as one enthused: "Carbon copy," and a second commented: "My fave sistas!"

Rina also had her own response to her sister's loving post, as she replied: "I LOVE YOU," alongside two beating heart emojis.

Dua wowed with her physique in the crop top

Earlier in the month, the 27-year-old announced that her weekly newsletter Service95 is now hosting a monthly book club, aptly colour-coordinating her selection of novels with her choice of bikini.

As she relaxed in an undisclosed beachside destination, Dua revealed her latest holiday read. The star neatly matched her blue book to her sequin artic blue swim set, which featured a classic triangle silhouette, a halterneck style and tie-string detailing.

Usually one for maximalism, Dua opted for something a touch more subtle. She accessorised with a gold chain necklace with a lucky horseshoe pendant while offering up a lesson in earring curation. Four large diamond huggie hoops adorned her ears, leading the eye to her makeup-free appearance.

Dua's doting followers were delighted by her wholesome announcement. British Vogue editor Edward Enninful wrote: "I cannot wait for the book club," while another friend added: "We love a smart queen." A third fan similarly noted: "Literate queen," and a fourth commented: "The Lipa library is now open."

Dua and her sister are style superstars

Dua is set to spend a lot of time beneath the waves in wake of the upcoming Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie. The Levitating singer posted an image to her Instagram page that gave the ‘mermaidcore’ trend a whole new meaning.

She wore the ultimate blue pearlescent shell bandeau that was reminiscent of the first mermaid Barbie's from the 90s. And though the original dolls kept the character's signature blonde locks, Dua rocked the wackiest blue curly wig that both Dolly Parton and Marge Simpson would approve of.

A blue and pearl necklace and dangle earrings (another revived retro accessories style) completed her exceptional outfit, whilst a scintillating blue eye glam look made the case for last year's Y2K beauty trend to stay for summer 2023.

See more photos of Dua with her sister below...

Dua and his sister have a close relationship

