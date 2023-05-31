Dua Lipa poses in sultry robe for sizzling new update

Dua Lipa may be the queen of the bikini selfie but her latest post shared on Wednesday may be her most sizzling yet when she was spotted posing in a sultry robe.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 27-year-old popstar looked sensational as she was captured having her makeup done for what appeared to be the music video for her song Dance The Night, featured in the new Barbie film starring Margot Robbie.

Captioning the post, she penned: "Feeling [multiple pink love heart emojis] from all the “Dance The Night” barbieeee love!! Thank you so much!!" The star looked nothing short of flawless for the string of snaps.

Her iconic brunette tresses were dramatically swept into a slick high ponytail and her flawless makeup look was comprised of warm brushes of honey-hued bronzer, lashes of fluttery mascara and a slick of on-trend nude lipstick.

Friends and fans couldn't wait to rush in with messages for the star. One fan penned: "Best song of the year," one fan penned alongised a flame emoji. A second added: "QUEEEEEEENNN." A third added: "Queen of Barbies," alongside a pink love heart emoji.

The stunning behind-the-scenes update came just after Dua posted up a storm in a pair of slinky hot pink pajamas from her bedroom. The silky, Barbie-esque co-ord featured micro shorts and a sweetheart bralette.

In the photo, Dua is the picture of bedhead chic and wore her cascading raven tresses down in natural waves ahead of an exciting day in Canne. To the left of the star in the candid mirror snap, the pop star gave fans a glimpse of her nutritious breakfast which was comprised of a giant watermelon.

The early-morning pic was just one of the 'photo dump' from her time at the iconic film festival. Alongside the string of candids from her lavish trip she simply penned a French flag and kiss emoji.

© Instagram Dua Lipa made a case for satin pyjamas

Amongst film-hopping, Dua was also seen stepping out for the first time with her new beau, director, Romain Gavras. The pair were spotted looking so loved up on the red carpet.

Canne was extra-special for the New Rules singer, who was also at the festival to debut her new collection with Donatella Versace. Not only is this Dua's first design collab, but it's the first time Versace have opened the floor to a co-collaborator in this way.

She debuted her fringe and her new beau, Romain Gravas

Dua even gave fans a glimpse of the stunning, Gen-Z-inspired sandals created by her and the brand which were just stunning! The gorgeous footwear was created in vibrant shades of pink and blue and adorned with butterflies - just gorgeous!

The fabulous new collection is titled La Vacanza - incredibly fitting as it is the stuff of holiday dreams!

