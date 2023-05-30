Dua Lipa is the ultimate beadhead babe in hot pink silky pyjamas

Even when she’s not on duty, Dua Lipa ensures that her wardrobe is still second to none. The singer woke up on the right side of the bed on Tuesday as she debuted her cool-girl sleepwear for all to see, proving that pyjama trends are not to be slept on.

The 27-year-old awoke from her slumber in a hot pink silky co-ord featuring micro shorts and a sweetheart bralette. The star wore her raven hair down loose in beachy tousles as she kicked back in Cannes during the annual Cannes Film Festival.

Dua snapped a casual mirror selfie from her lavish hotel room, which was lied with copious drawers and closet space for her South of France clothing essentials. The singer had clearly been indulging in breakfast in bed as a decadent spread of watermelon and tea perched beside her bed.

© Instagram Dua Lipa made a case for satin pyjamas

The pop star shared a series of images from her weekend away in Cannes via social media, simply captioning the post with a French flag and kiss emoji. Her doting fans adored the photographic glimpse into her getaway, with one writing: “Queen,’ and another noting: “So pretty.” A third added: “Cuteness,” and a fourth commented: “Love!”

© Instagram The star has been living it up in Cannes

It’s been a jam-packed week for Dua, who has been living it up in the glamorous city of Cannes. Not only did she make a loved-up red carpet debut with new boyfriend director Romain Gavras, but she also released high summer collection with designer Donatella Versace.

The British singer-cum fashion designer showcased the collaboration during the Cannes Film Festival. Not only is this Dua's first design collab, but it's the first time Versace have opened the floor to a co-collaborator in this way.

Dua and her new beau, Romain Gravas

Dua has a penchant for Versace bandage dresses, therefore it was only right she donned the same silhouette for the closing of the show. She dazzled in the Medusa cut-out gown from the collection which boasted cutouts around the chest and a cross-strap neckline. The collection titled La Vacanza was quite literally the holiday wardrobe of dreams.

Dua is also set to spend a lot of time beneath the waves in wake of the upcoming Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie. The Levitiating singer posted an image to her Instagram page that gave the ‘mermaidcore’ trend a whole new meaning. She wore the ultimate blue pearlescent shell bandeau that was reminiscent of the first mermaid Barbie's from the 90s. And though the original dolls kept the character's signature blonde locks, Dua rocked the wackiest blue curly wig that both Dolly Parton and Marge Simpson would approve of.

She captioned the photo “This Barbie is a mermaid!! #BarbieTheMovie @barbiethemovie”

Dua Lipa's best fashion moments this month:

© Getty Dua Lipa at Cannes Film Festival

© Versace Dua Lipa and Donatella Versace walking the runway after the Versace show

© Getty Images Dua Lipa in Chanel at the Met Gala 2023

