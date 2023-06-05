Denise Van Outen shimmies in disco mini dress

Denise Van Outen dazzled fans over the weekend as she stepped out wearing a must-see party dress.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the TV host, 49, posted a carousel of pictures documenting her time at pop music festival, Mighty Hoopla. Dressed up to the nines, Denise looked phenomenal in a glimmering disco Karen Millen dress complete with giant mirrored discs in varying shades of pink and silver.

For an added dose of sparkle, Denise accessorised with a pair of retro sunglasses, a gold hat embellished with sparkling crystals and a pair of It-girl cowboy boots. Sublime!

Denise wore her platinum blonde locks down loose and opted for a colourful palette of makeup featuring a bold pink lip.

© Instagram Denise dazzled in pink

Amongst the star's photos, Denise included a video of herself performing on stage with a set of headphones draped around her neck. The blonde beauty - who is renowned for her energetic DJ sets - could be seen bopping along to the jazzy beat with a huge smile etched across her face.

Captioning the update, Denise penned: "@mightyhoopla [rainbow emoji] loved my DJ set with @sistersax [saxophone emoji] @pioneerdjglobal @noisykitchenhq hat @soul_sergeants dress @karen_millen."

Fans and friends raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "You look incredible," whilst a second chimed in: "Love them hats," followed by a heart-eye emoji.

© Instagram The presenter looked radiant

A third gushed: "Disco Queen," and a fourth sweetly added: "Amazing! I love your hat! Where is it from if you don't mind sharing? Perfect accessory for Camp Bestival."

Denise's festival update comes after she jetted off to sunny Dubai for a relaxing family holiday with her daughter Betsy.

Taking to Instagram, the Steph's Packed Lunch star shared a glimpse inside her luxurious getaway featuring trips to the beach, cocktail evenings and lavish afternoon teas.

In the pictures, Denise modelled an array of striking swimsuits including a vivid turquoise number and a khaki green one-piece emblazoned with a bold leopard print.

© Instagram Denise shares a close bond with her daughter Betsy

"Dubai @leroyalmeridiendubai half term hols with Betsy & Milly. Always love staying in our favourite hotel. Best week of fun, laughter & incredible dining. Thank you @pamwilby13 for making it so special," Denise noted in her caption.

The post quickly garnered the attention of her fans, with one writing: "Looking fab, have a great holiday," while a second remarked: "Lovely photos of you and your family. You look as gorgeous as ever."

© Getty Denise with her beau Jimmy Barba

A third chimed in: "So incredibly beautiful," and a fourth added: "Looking gorgeous as ever, enjoy making memories with your beautiful family."

Denise shares Betsy with her ex-husband Lee Mead. The former couple first met when Lee entered and won the 2007 BBC talent show Any Dream Will Do, on which Denise appeared as a judge.

© Getty The former couple split in 2013

They announced their engagement in January 2009 and were married in the Seychelles in April that same year. On 1 May 2010, the former couple welcomed their daughter Betsy.

Revealing how he and ex-partner Denise make it work with their daughter, Lee said: "I guess like any couple, when your kid is your priority you just do everything you can to make sure she's happy and safe. And that's what we've done."

