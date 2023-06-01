Denise van Outen resembles a goddess in daring plunging swimsuit

Denise van Outen is making the most out of the half-term break, with the presenter heading to sunny Dubai with her family to enjoy a week away, and she had made sure to bring plenty of eye-catching swimwear.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Steph's Packed Lunch star showed that she was soaking up all the ways and enjoying time by the pool as she posed in a selection of plunging one-pieces. The first one she modelled was turqoiuse and carried a tropical flower motif, with the star adding to her ensemble a sunhat and sunglasses, posing barefoot against a palm tree.

WATCH: Denise van Outen is a beach goddess in daring swimwear

A second photo saw her channelling her inner beach babe in a daring green swimsuit while topping up her tan, and a final swimsuit saw her wearing a bold green one-piece that bore a striking animal print.

Denise shared several other photos from her time in the desert country, including posing with her daughter and her friend, and also styling out an eye-catching mini dress while enjoying an elegant dessert dinner.

© Instagram Denise sizzled in her plunging swimsuit

In her caption, the 49-year-old wrote: "Dubai @leroyalmeridiendubai half term hols with Betsy & Milly. Always love staying in our favourite hotel. Best week of fun, laughter & incredible dining. Thank you @pamwilby13 for making it so special."

PHOTOS: Denise van Outen shimmers in sequin mini dress and sky-high heels

Fans were quick to comment on the daring photos, as one enthused: "Total babe!" alongside a flame and heart emoji, while a second added: "Little hottie."

© Instagram Denise was a true beach babe!

A third said: "Looks like you are having a fabulous time!" while a fourth shared: "I love your outfits, you look incredible," and a fifth complimented: "Looking gorgeous as ever enjoy making memories with your beautiful family."

Denise is certainly a fan of daring items of swimwear, and back in April, she wowed in a vibrant azure swimsuit featuring a halter neck design and flattering ruched detailing under the bust. Her one-piece – a creation of celeb-fave brand Melissa Odabash – moreover featured a pretty folk-inspired floral design.

© Instagram Denise has been enjoying time in Dubai

Denise completed her beach-ready look with a pair of large round sunglasses, a technicolour monogrammed clutch bag, a straw fedora and a seriously chic linen shirt emblazoned with a hamsa hand. She wore her blonde locks down loose and posed for several stunning photos whilst sunning herself on the pristine beach.

Elsewhere, the former Strictly Come Dancing finalist included an envy-inducing photo of herself enjoying a fruity pineapple cocktail laden with raspberries and blackberries.

LOOK: Denise van Outen shimmers in sassy disco trousers – and the colour!

WOW: Denise van Outen commands attention in skintight leather trousers

In her caption, the mother-of-one penned: "Last burst of sun before we're back to the school run. Swimsuit @melissaodabash @beachcafeuk beach shirt & personalised clutch @tanyaleeboutique."

Fans and friends were quick to heap praise on the TV star, with one writing: "Ooh the swimsuit [swimsuit emoji] and the pineapple glass yum," while a second chimed in: "You look fabulous as always!!" A third stunned follower quipped: "Well that's not Mersey," and a fourth commented: "Essex's finest."

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.