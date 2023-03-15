Denise van Outen causes a stir in skinny jeans and killer boots The Big Breakfast presenter has a bold sense of style

Denise van Outen looked effortlessly stylish as she rocked a pair of ultra-flattering skinny jeans and the most eye-catching metallic boots on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, the 48-year-old presenter delighted fans with a carousel of recent snaps from her stint on Steph's Packed Lunch. Among the cheery snaps, Denise shared a radiant photograph of herself perched on a stool.

The mother-of-one looked lovely in her bold ensemble which featured a zany green patterned cardigan, a pair of light-wash denim jeans and the most striking lime-green metallic heeled boots.

Denise elevated her TV-ready look with mermaid-esque waves, a bright poppy pink lipstick and a pair of timeless silver hoop earrings.

Denise glowed in green

Alongside the photos, the star penned: "@packedlunchc4 @channel4 with our queen @stephlunch [star emoji] Leeds Dock."

Fans and friends were quick to heap praise on the DJ, with one writing: "I need these boots in my life," while a second gushed: "Ohhh I need those boots," followed by a green heart emoji.

A third chimed in: "Always look fab," and a fourth added: "Fabulous outfit."

The presenter hit the beach

Denise's latest look comes after the presenter enjoyed a romantic getaway with her boyfriend, Jimmy Barba. During their sunny Marbella trip, Denise hit the beach wearing a plunging back swimsuit from Tess Daly's luxe swimwear brand, Naia beach. She wore her platinum blonde locks down loose and shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of retro sunglasses.

Her fans loved the glimpse into her getaway, as one enthused: "Goddess in Naia," and a second commented: "Ooooo you lucky pair. It's freezing here!!!!"

Denise and Jimmy on the red carpet

A third added: "Wow looking good lady! Beautiful inside and out," and a fourth complimented: "You look fabulous and both look so happy, the shirts and swimming costumes are amazing. But most of all just looked glowy and loved up and happy."

