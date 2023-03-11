Denise van Outen turns up the heat in bold swimsuit during romantic getaway The Big Breakfast presenter Denise van Outen headed to Spain

While Britain has been shivering during the recent cold snap, Denise van Outen has escaped to the warmer climate of Marabella with boyfriend Jimmy Barba.

The Big Breakfast presenter shared a fun getaway clip with her beau highlighting their time in the European nation with plenty of shots of delicious-looking food and Denise looking absolutely ravishing as she hit the beach in some daring pieces of swimwear.



In one, the star resembled Strictly host Tess Daly as she rocked some Naia Beach outfits, including their white halterneck swimsuit.

Another photo saw her look sensational in a plunging black swimsuit, and she was the perfect beach babe in the gorgeous look.

In her caption, Denise simply shared: "Marbella wearing @naia_beach swimwear & beach bag. Shirts @tanyaleeboutique."

Her fans loved the glimpse into her getaway, as one enthused: "Goddess in Naia," and a second commented: Ooooo you lucky pair. It’s freezing here!!!!"

Denise was gorgeous in the stunning item

A third added: "Wow looking good lady! Beautiful inside and out," and a fourth complimented: "You look fabulous and both look so happy, the shirts and swimming costumes are amazing. But most of all just looked glowy and loved up and happy."

Others noted how happy the pair, who went public with their romance back in June, looked to be with each other.

Denise has credited her new partner with "putting a smile" back on her face, and during an appearance on Steph's Packed Lunch last month, she paid him a heartfelt tribute.

"He's put a smile back on my face," she gushed, to which Jimmy replied: "She's done the same for me as well."

The presenter is enjoying Spain

This is Denise's first known romance since her split from Eddie Boxshall last year. The former couple were together for seven years prior to their separation in January 2022. They lived together in Essex with her daughter Betsy.

"We've been together for almost a year but we're actually not together tonight because I've got Betsy and you've got yours (Jimmy's daughter Toni)," added Denise.

The blonde beauty shares 12-year-old daughter Betsy with her former husband, the actor Lee Mead. During the show, Denise opened up about the most romantic gestures Jimmy has done for her.

"I prefer romantic gestures over big extravagant gifts – like Jimmy fixed the plinth in my kitchen," she explained. "Because my dishwasher wouldn't fit and I came home and he'd fixed it and I thought that was a lovely thing to do, I've got a lovely plinth now."

