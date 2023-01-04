Denise van Outen stuns in plunging swimsuit during luxury spa trip

Denise van Outen enjoyed a luxurious post-Christmas spa break over the weekend – and the TV star looked flawless in her statement swimsuit.

MORE: Denise van Outen's comforted by friends after opening up about her 'ups and downs'

Over on Instagram, the 48-year-old DJ posted a string of joyous snaps from her trip to Beaverbrook hotel and spa. In the snaps, Denise appeared in high spirits as she showed off her svelte physique in the most gorgeous plunging swimsuit from celeb favourite, Naia Beach.

WATCH: At Home With Denise Van Outen

Loading the player...

Her chic black one-piece featured a golden panel of fabric around the waistline for a touch of Bond girl glamour. Denise elevated her spa look with a sweep of natural makeup, dainty silver bracelets and a black pedicure.

READ: Denise Van Outen shares 'odd' secret for toned legs – and it only takes 45 minutes

MORE: Denise Van Outen looks loved up with new boyfriend following shock split

Elsewhere, the mother-of-one shared a glimpse of the hotel's stunning interiors, her lavish Japanese meal alongside her close pal, Jade Towns, and the duo's subsequent cocktails complete with elegant garnishes.

The star looked lovely in her swimsuit

In the caption, Denise penned: "And… relax!” [heart emoji] @beaverbrook with @jadetwons. The Japanese restaurant is fabulous [sushi emoji]. The spa is incredible. I can highly recommend the Kennedy suite. This is just what we needed after a very busy Christmas period. @leapmgmt @charleyherman thank you for the recommendation."

Denise's post comes after she spent the festive period with her boyfriend, Jimmy Barba. The loved-up couple enjoyed a relaxing Christmas featuring trips to the pub, frosty dog walks and touching family reunions.

The mum-of-one enjoyed a pamper session

The star's new romance comes after Denise moved on from her ex, Eddie Boxshall. Denise and Eddie – who appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox – had been together for seven years prior to their split in January 2022.

They lived together in Essex with Denise's 12-year-old daughter Betsy. Eddie, meanwhile, has two children from a previous relationship: Jordan, 25, and 22-year-old Leah.

Denise has since found love with Jimmy

At the time, Denise said: "The bad times are always followed by good times and that's what I always look forward to. I think you just ride the wave of the bad times knowing that eventually you will get to a good place."

MORE: Denise Van Outen's daughter Betsy seen in rare video - and fans cannot get enough

Her new beau, Jimmy, is a former stand-up comedian who now makes a living as a property developer.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.