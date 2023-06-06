Gisele sets pulses racing in string bikini, shares message close to her heart

In an array of swimwear shots, Gisele Bundchen illuminated the spirit of World Environment Day as she shared a series of images to social media on Monday.

The 42-year-old supermodel, now leading a single life after parting ways with her former husband, Tom Brady, showcased her sculpted physique and infinite legs.

The star shimmered as she posed by a waterfall, clad in a chic black swimsuit with her arms spread wide.

Further honoring the sanctity of nature, she formed a heart sign with her hands while posing in a string bikini. Her signature beach-tousled waves complemented the array of poses.

The Vogue cover star also presented her toned figure in stylish workout attire. The series of shots showed her embracing trees and taking in the fragrance of flowers. The supermodel took to her Instagram to express her profound love and respect for nature, writing:

“Mother Nature is our greatest teacher. She shows us that everything is interconnected and interdependent. Her power comes from her diversity and it depends on it for its survival. Just like with people, our differences are our strengths, and we get stronger when we work together.

“Nature doesn’t judge or divide. She nurtures. She reminds us that every form of life is sacred, and important, and has its own special role in creating balance, so all of life can flourish. Nature has the answers--and by observing her, and mirroring back her example, we can all thrive. This is our home, and our choices create our future. #WorldEnvironmentDay.”

A clear advocate for environment awareness, Gisele also shared a thoughtful note with her followers on Instagram, following her recent rendezvous with the world-renowned singer, Shakira.

Seven months post the separation from her spouse, Gisele opened up about her thoughts in an Instagram caption: “I used to think how can I make a difference?” she began, after sharing memorable moments with Robin Roberts and Karlie Kloss.

“I am just one person in this enormous world and there is just too much to do, but early on I understood that to amplify change it is essential to join forces and that through dedication and collaboration everything is possible.

“From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank everyone who was at the Luz Alliance Gala yesterday, helping us to support nature.”

Gisele has been seen embracing her newfound independence post-divorce. Speculations swirled about her potential romantic involvement with instructor Joaquim Valente, to which she remained subtly elusive.

However, she expressed her gratitude for knowing Valente and his brothers, Pedro and Gui, all martial arts instructors, and spoke about the trust and admiration she holds for Joaquim.

Gisele also mentioned the profound impact Brady's 15-year-old son Jack, from his former partner Bridget Moynahan, had on awakening her maternal instincts.

She revealed, “I've always dreamed of being a mom, but I think that happened a little faster than I thought, because now I have this beautiful little angel that I get to care for and love.”

