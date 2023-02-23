Gisele Bündchen is totally unrecognizable in whimsical dress following Tom Brady split The supermodel graced the pages of Vogue Italia following her split from Tom Brady

Did Gisele Bündchen just serve us a 'revenge dress' moment? We think so. The supermodel graced the cover of Vogue Italia looking unrecognizable following her split from husband Tom Brady, and she really took the post-breakup glow up to new heights.

The 42-year-old, who stars as the publication's March cover story, looked sensational in a sheer-red dress- by Valentino, featuring dramatic batwing sleeves and wispy layers of mesh fabric that coated her figure in crimson tones.

Gisele Bündchen graced the cover of Vogue Italia following her split with Tom Brady

In images captured by Brazilian photographer Rafael Pavarotti, the supermodel debuted a shocking beauty look, featuring a bright red skinhead-style and an avant-garde makeup palette. A porcelain complexion, thin sharp red brows, a deep blue smoky eye and a wine red lip transformed her career-defining features. A slick of red nail polish infused her look with an extra peppering of sass.

The supermodel recently parted ways with her NFL player husband

A selection of contemporary silver jewels added a touch of decadence to her operatic aesthetic. A large silver bangle coiled up her left wrist, while a pair of glimmering diamond drop earrings glittered under the studio lights.

A Vogue cover veteran, having graced 142 international covers for the Conde Nast-owned publication, Gisele nailed the femme fatale narrative of the shoot, which was styled by Dazed editor-in-chief Ib Kamara.

The model is an industry veteran and has appeared on the cover of Vogue 142 times

The release of Gisele's Vogue cover story comes days after the model let off steam with friends. Over the weekend, during Brazil's Carnival celebrations, she partied the nights away with her nearest and dearest, serving up some fiery festival looks in the process which you can see below.

The recently-single supermodel joined in on the country's festivities and headed to the 2023 Carnival parade at Marquês de Sapucaí Sambodrome in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, where she wowed in a metallic-detailed crop top and white skinny jeans.

It’s the first time that Gisele has returned to Carnival since her separation from Tom, and also the first time in many years due to the pandemic.

She announced she would be visiting last week, when she shared a video on social media showing her receiving an invitation to the big event.

