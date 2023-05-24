Gisele Bundchen stuns with rarely-seen twin sister as they make glamorous red carpet appearance

Gisele Bundchen is known for her stunning looks and owning many a red carpet, but the model stole the show during the week alongside her rarely-seen sister, twin Patricia.

Gisele and Patricia are the youngest of six children, having four older sisters, Raquel, Graziela, Gabriela, Rafaela and the pair have an incredibly strong bond, both having done modelling during their youths. This week, Gisele hosted her first gala, the Luz Alliance Gala.

The charitable organisation raised money for the Brazil Foundation and raised $1million to help reforestation causes back in Brazil.

Gisele looked absolutely ravishing in a figure-hugging white dress that elegantly fell to the floor, while carrying a matching clutch bag. Meanwhile, Patricia looked beautiful in a stunning floral frock, accessorizing with a series of bracelets.

Speaking to People about the event, the 42-year-old shared: "This was my first Gala and couldn't have done it without my sister Pati who worked diligently with the Brazil Foundation to organize this special evening. It was very special to have her here tonight. She worked so hard to organize this event as she does every day."

Gisele also gave insight into her bond with her twin sister, revealing that Patricia has "got my back like I got hers" and also revealing that her own children, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, are also close with their cousins.

© Gustavo Caballero Gisele and her twin are the youngest sisters of the family

"Any time we can spend time with family is just great, especially to see the beautiful bond the kids have with their cousins as they are all growing up is priceless," she commented. "I am excited to visit soon to meet my sister Fafi's new baby and my sister Gabi is expecting this summer. It's such a blessing."

Gisele has been particularly open about her family following her high-profile split from NFL star Tom Brady following 18 years of marriage.

She had previously opened up to People about her new home life in Miami after having lived in Boston for several years. "I am loving Miami," she shared. "I love the sunshine and people are very warm and welcoming, it feels like home."

Sharing an insight into how she fills her days in the tropical, bustling city, she added: "I am very active, and Miami is all about being outside, so I really enjoy that."

© Getty Images Gisele and Tom split last year

She also noted that it has facilitated staying connected to her home country and that she was "so happy" her siblings were able to visit her more easily.

Further detailing what she and her kids get up to these days, she said: "We all love to do jiu-jitsu, which is so great to build self-confidence." She was previously rumored to be involved with their jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, and the two were spotted several times both in Miami and on vacation, though nothing came of the romance speculation.

"We also love being outdoors and enjoy jumping together on our big trampoline we have in our yard. We also love paddle boarding and kayaking, it is so much fun to just be doing things together," the mom-of-two said.

