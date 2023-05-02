Gisele Bündchen is glowing at the Met Gala for first major red carpet since split from Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen looks like the supermodel she is walking the red carpet of the 2023 Met Gala, on Monday, May 1st.

The star arrived, naturally, in vintage Chanel, donning quite the whimsical ensemble. Her white gown featured sequin panels running down its length, with see-through mesh peeking from behind, and she accessorized with a voluminous, white feather coat. She left her signature golden tresses in a casual, tousled look.

It marks her very first major red carpet appearance since her 2022 divorce from Tom Brady, who she had been married to since 2009. They last attended the annual gala together in 2019, for Camp: Notes on Fashion.

Speaking on the red carpet with La La Anthony, Gisele revealed she last wore her white gown for an editorial directed by Karl Lagerfeld himself, the center of the night's theme, back in "2006 or 2007."

Recalling some of her favorite memories with Lagerfeld, she said: "He was a gentleman, always so kind," adding: "One time we were shooting the streets of Paris at night, midnight, and I had no shoes, bare feet… that was pretty funny."

"He was a lovely man, I'm happy to be here to honor him," she also said, noting that the last time she was with him was for the Chanel's Cruise 2016/2017 runway, which was held in Havana, Cuba in 2016.

© Getty This is the model's first major red carpet since her divorce

The theme of 2023's Met Gala is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. It honors the late designer's decades of work, highlighting his long-standing relationship with brands such as Chloé, Fendi, his eponymous label, and most notably Chanel, which he helmed since 1983. Ironically enough, Lagerfeld, who passed away in 2019, has been described as having a notorious disdain for nostalgia, and has been quoted as previously stating: "There is nothing worse than bringing up the good old days."

The decision to make him the center of this year's theme did not come without its fair share of criticism, with many highlighting his past comments against the Me Too movement, as well as several racist and fatphobic remarks.

© Getty Gisele is thriving in her breathtaking look

Famously on the first Monday in May, the first Met Gala was in 1948, and each year it intends to raise funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, which was its own entity from 1937 until it merged with The Met in 1946. In 2014, it reopened as the Anna Wintour Costume Center with the exhibition Charles James: Beyond Fashion. The Vogue editor-in-chief has been co-chair since 1995, and Andrew Bolton is the head curator of the institute.

Alongside Wintour, this year's co-chairs are Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel and Roger Federer. Other celebrity attendees at the event this year are Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, Olivia Wilde, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Emma Chamberlain, Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, Emily Ratajkowski, and more.

