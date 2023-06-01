Gisele Bundchen strips down to luxe cut-out swimsuit and she looks unbelievable

The mom-of-two is continuing on as an Louis Vuitton ambassador

Gisele Bundchen is starring in another campaign spot for luxury brand Louis Vuitton, the first brand she partnered with post her split from Tom Brady, and she looks incredible.

The 42-year-old was first spotted filming for the campaign on a beach in Miami back in March, and the video has been newly released, titled "Horizons Never End."

It sees the supermodel dressed smartly in a blazer and white pants as she drives around with her monogrammed suitcase and bag before pulling over to hit the beach.

VIDEO: Gisele Bundchen shows off insane abs whilst partying with friends

Taking her carry-on bag with her, she runs out to the water, stripping down to only the black swimsuit she wore underneath, the brand's Monogram Gradient Cut-Out One-Piece Swimsuit.

She stared out at the endless landscapes, letting the sun fall over her, showing off her insanely toned physique while at it, all soundtracked by David Bowie's "Heroes."

Fans quickly flocked to the comments section to lavish Gisele with compliments, with one saying: "The only and one," and another gushing: "GISELE! The best of all time!"

A third added: "Simply the best! What a beautiful campaign!" while one wrote: "Sells a piece like no other!!! I'm such a huge fan!!!"

The Brazilian supermodel made her big campaign comeback in January with LV, modeling for their collaboration with Japanese contemporary artist Yayoi Kusama.

She posed with their bags, which had been adorned with bright polka dots, while wearing a pair of jeans and going completely topless, with her campaign video picking up close to 100,000 likes, the most of the ambassadors for the collab.

Gisele took a step back from actively modeling after welcoming her two children with ex-husband Tom, 13-year-old Benjamin and 10-year-old Vivian, while also being a step-mom to 15-year-old Jack from his relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

Since their split in October, however, she has become more of a presence in the fashion world once again, starring in major campaigns for LV, IWC Watches, Jimmy Choo, jewelry brand Vivara, and more.

Miami has become officially home for her and her children after the family moved in support of the former NFL star when he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and during a recent appearance, she opened up about all their new home has to offer.

© Instagram The exes have developed a relationship as co-parents

Speaking with People at the Luz Alliance Gala in Miami to benefit the Brazil Foundation, she said: "I am loving Miami. I love the sunshine and people are very warm and welcoming, it feels like home."

Sharing insight into how she fills her days in the tropical, bustling city, she added: "I am very active, and Miami is all about being outside, so I really enjoy that.

"The kids are loving Miami too," Gisele added, noting that her youngest, who is called Vivi by her family, has developed a passion for horseback riding and is "very into jumping right now."

© Instagram Gisele and her children have made Miami their home

"We also love being outdoors and enjoy jumping together on our big trampoline we have in our yard. We also love paddle boarding and kayaking, it is so much fun to just be doing things together," the mom-of-two said.

