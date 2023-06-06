Christina Hendricks highlights curves in plunging dress inside jaw-dropping LA home

Christina Hendricks is no stranger to dazzling her fans with an array of figure-hugging outfits – and her latest look is no different.

The 48-year-old looked beautiful in a plunging green dress that was embroidered with animal motifs as she posed inside her whimsical LA home. Christina's ankle-length frock boasted a plunging neckline, silk lapels and cuffs, and cinched in her waist to highlight her incredible hourglass curves.

The actress looked like the ultimate bombshell, with her auburn hair styled in classic waves and a sultry feline flick of eyeliner and a bold red lip adding a pop of color to her porcelain complexion.

© Instagram Christina's figure-hugging dress was a hit with her followers

Christina shared several photos on Instagram, some of which gave her followers a glimpse inside her home – which features animal print furnishings, bold colors, patterned wallpaper, wooden floors, and kitsch decorations – and others from her night out supporting "wonderful artists."

Captioning the carousel of images, she penned: "I had a lovely night supporting @joanlosangeles at @elliotthundley mind blowing studio (it's like the studio in Flashdance Jennifer Beals lived in but filled with the most gorgeous art and rugs) meeting wonderful artists."

© Instagram Christina's home features quirky designs and bold colors

Her followers and famous friends were quick to react, with her former Mad Men co-star, January Jones writing: "Stunning", alongside flame and heart emojis. One fan replied: "THAT. OUTFIT." A second said: "I love that dress so much." A third added: "Oh my gosh that dress! Swoon."

Christina may be applauded for her curves now, but she previously admitted that prior to starring in Mad Men, she was passed over for other roles because of her hourglass figure. The actress became a household name after landing the role of flame-haired Joan Holloway in the hit series.

© Instagram Christina rocked stylish waves and a bold red lip

It's been an exciting time for the actress, who recently announced that she is engaged. She shared a photo of herself and her partner George Bianchini, a Steadicam operator, on Instagram at the beginning of March, alongside a joyful message.

"We proposed to each other and we said yes!!! I will love and care for him forever," she captioned the picture which showed George with his arms wrapped around Christina who rocked a black polka dot mini dress.

© Instagram The Good Girls star announced her engagement to George Bianchini in March

George, 54, has worked on television shows like The Peripheral, The Time Traveler's Wife, and Brotherhood, as well as Christina's former show Good Girls. The pair were first pictured together in October 2021 attending Christian Siriano's 'People Are People' exhibition in Georgia.

The actress has often posted pictures of George on her social media accounts, and he joined her on a recent trip to Scotland as she filmed new series The Buccaneers.

© Charles Eshelman Christina often wows fans with her head-turning outfits

Christina was previously married to Geoffrey Arend; they finalized their divorce in 2019. "Today we take our next step together but on separate paths. We will always be grateful for the love we’ve shared and will always work together to raise our two beautiful dogs," they said in a statement.

