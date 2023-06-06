Kelly Rowland showcases never-ending legs in tiny skin-tight leather shorts - and wow!

The Destiny's Child star was out to support Beyoncé in London

Kelly Rowland has a fabulous sense of style, and made sure all eyes were on her over the weekend as she stepped out in London.

The Destiny's Child star was out to support her good friend Beyoncé at her Renaissance tour, and looked fantastic in an all leather look.

Kelly, 42, rocked a pair of leather short dungarees, teamed with a white T-shirt, an oversized jacket, sunglasses and heels. After sharing photos of her look on social media, fans were quick to remark on her appearance.

"You look perfection!" one wrote, while another commented: "You look fantastic!" A third added: "Wow, just wow!"

Kelly is incredibly close to Beyoncé so there's little wonder that she went out to support the singer at her worldwide tour.

Kelly Rowland looked sensational in an all-leather look

The singer grew up with Beyoncé and during her teenage years even lived with her, and considers her a sister, while Tina Knowles treats Kelly like another daughter.

"I grew up with Beyoncé, her sister Solange, her mother Tina and her eldest cousin Angie," Kelly previously told Marie Claire Australia. "It was a real sisterhood," she continued.

Kelly Rowland wore a stylish outfit to see Beyoncé in concert in London

"I remember the first time I went to Tina’s salon in Houston, Texas, and seeing a strong, black woman with her own business. She was so beautiful and glamorous: a role model. She introduced me to artists, lawyers and doctors and made me feel like I could literally do anything."

The singer recently opened up about her family's close bond with Beyoncé and Michelle Williams, revealing on Today with Hoda & Jenna that her children refer to them as their aunties. Jay-Z, meanwhile, is "big bro" to Kelly.

Kelly Rowland shared a series of photos of her fashion look ahead of the concert

The star shares children Titan and Noah with husband Tim Weatherspoon, who also have close bonds with Beyoncé's family. The actress previously opened up about Noah's unique arrival shortly after he was born, explaining that due to the pandemic, her entire family ended up watching her give birth over Zoom.

Kelly Rowland and Beyoncé are lifelong friends

She explained: "Well, you know, the last time when I had Titan my family was there and this time they weren't and, you know, everybody was feeling a way about that because we like to be at each other's births.

"So, yeah, we got a Zoom, and everyone was there, I mean, you know, the proper angle only!" And she revealed that her other son, Titan, was thrilled to have a baby brother.

Kelly Rowland is also incredibly close to Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles

"My son is absolutely in love with his baby brother and we're just really happy. It's really sweet. The house is very sweet and I love it."

