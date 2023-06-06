Catherine Zeta-Jones nails golf chic in shorts on date with Michael Douglas

The Wednesday star put her golfing skills to the test with husband Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones threw her own dance party with her husband Michael Douglas on Monday. The Hollywood duo hit the range to enjoy a spot of golf as they took time away from set together, with Catherine serving up the chicest golf-inspired look.

The Wednesday star showcased both her dance and golfing skills while wearing a pair of sporty black shorts and a matching polo shirt with short sleeves. She topped off the look with a stylish white visor to shield her face from the summer light and accessorized with some black sunglasses.

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' Love Story

While taking a swing at the ball, the actress showed off her preppy white sneakers that added to her Ralph Lauren aesthetic. After a successful putt, she celebrated with a playful victory dance.

© Instagram Catherine Zeta-Jones nailed pretty golf chic

Catherine wore her silky raven locks swept back into a high bun, helping her to bring her sporting A-game with no distraction from stray hairs.

She shared the cute clip via social media, captioning the post: “That’ll be a good one, commentary by Michael Douglas,” with a golfer emoji.

© Instagram The actress celebrated with a victory dance following a successful putt

The actor asked his wife: “How was it honey?” to which she sassily replied: “What do you think?” as she sashayed towards her husband.

© Getty Images Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas enjoyed their golfing day

Fans adored the video, taking the time to compliment Catherine on her golfing abilities. “The cutest golfer and the sassiest celebratory dance,” one wrote, as another said: “Queen of golfing.” A third added: “Beautiful swing.”

© Getty The famous family looked so glamorous on the red carpet last month

The couple’s outing follows another rare appearance from earlier this week. The duo has been making the most of some time spent traveling through Europe, recently taking on the races together.

After they were spotted at the F1 Grand Prix in Monaco in late May, the couple were seen at the F1 Grand Prix in Spain on Sunday.

© Getty The family looked united at the celebrity event

Joining Michael, 78, and Catherine, 53, was their son Dylan Douglas, 22, who seemed to be just as enthusiastic as his parents, even wearing a button-down with a chain-link pattern.

While the Wall Street actor kept it casual in his all-black ensemble, Catherine matched him with an asymmetrical black dress and accompanying straw hat.

Catherine Zeta-Jones dazzled in crimson at the film festival

He also shared a video with Dylan capturing the hubbub of the Aston Martin pitstop from their booth, with their son the most engaged in the proceedings.

The showings came not long after the couple took the opening of the 76th Cannes Film Festival by storm, with Michael flanked on his arms by not only his wife but also their daughter Carys Douglas.

© Samir Hussein Michael was in good spirits with his wife Catherine and daughter Carys

The 20-year-old made her Cannes debut in a beautiful sheer white lace gown that trailed behind her while her dad opted for a sleek tuxedo and her mom was the picture of glamour in her plunging red caped dress.

They were attending the screening of Johnny Depp's controversial Jeanne du Barry and the festival's opening ceremony, where Michael was presented with an Honorary Palme d'Or followed by a standing ovation.

