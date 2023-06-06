Catherine Zeta-Jones nails golf chic in shorts on date with Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones threw her own dance party with her husband Michael Douglas on Monday. The Hollywood duo hit the range to enjoy a spot of golf as they took time away from set together, with Catherine serving up the chicest golf-inspired look.
The Wednesday star showcased both her dance and golfing skills while wearing a pair of sporty black shorts and a matching polo shirt with short sleeves. She topped off the look with a stylish white visor to shield her face from the summer light and accessorized with some black sunglasses.
While taking a swing at the ball, the actress showed off her preppy white sneakers that added to her Ralph Lauren aesthetic. After a successful putt, she celebrated with a playful victory dance.
Catherine wore her silky raven locks swept back into a high bun, helping her to bring her sporting A-game with no distraction from stray hairs.
She shared the cute clip via social media, captioning the post: “That’ll be a good one, commentary by Michael Douglas,” with a golfer emoji.
The actor asked his wife: “How was it honey?” to which she sassily replied: “What do you think?” as she sashayed towards her husband.
Fans adored the video, taking the time to compliment Catherine on her golfing abilities. “The cutest golfer and the sassiest celebratory dance,” one wrote, as another said: “Queen of golfing.” A third added: “Beautiful swing.”
The couple’s outing follows another rare appearance from earlier this week. The duo has been making the most of some time spent traveling through Europe, recently taking on the races together.
After they were spotted at the F1 Grand Prix in Monaco in late May, the couple were seen at the F1 Grand Prix in Spain on Sunday.
Joining Michael, 78, and Catherine, 53, was their son Dylan Douglas, 22, who seemed to be just as enthusiastic as his parents, even wearing a button-down with a chain-link pattern.
While the Wall Street actor kept it casual in his all-black ensemble, Catherine matched him with an asymmetrical black dress and accompanying straw hat.
He also shared a video with Dylan capturing the hubbub of the Aston Martin pitstop from their booth, with their son the most engaged in the proceedings.
The showings came not long after the couple took the opening of the 76th Cannes Film Festival by storm, with Michael flanked on his arms by not only his wife but also their daughter Carys Douglas.
The 20-year-old made her Cannes debut in a beautiful sheer white lace gown that trailed behind her while her dad opted for a sleek tuxedo and her mom was the picture of glamour in her plunging red caped dress.
MORE: Michael Douglas looks rugged for ultra-exclusive date with Catherine Zeta-Jones
They were attending the screening of Johnny Depp's controversial Jeanne du Barry and the festival's opening ceremony, where Michael was presented with an Honorary Palme d'Or followed by a standing ovation.
Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.