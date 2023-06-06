Shania Twain's legs look never-ending in neon mini skirt and killer heels

The country music star took her Queen of Me tour to Oklahoma

Shania Twain has not only been impressing fans with her incredible performances during her Queen of Me tour – but her jaw-dropping stage outfits too.

The 57-year-old took to the stage in Tulsa, Oklahoma over the weekend in a variety of looks, but it was her neon mini skirt that really stood out. Shania rocked the bright yellow number with a pair of fishnet tights and some sky-high studded stilettos that made her toned legs look never-ending.

The singer added a black studded top with a matching neon bowtie and a floor-sweeping sash, accessorizing with ornate dangly earrings, a chunky chain necklace, coordinating bracelets, and stacks of silver rings.

© Instagram Shania looked incredible in her neon mini skirt

Shania shared several photos on Instagram from the show, including some backstage pictures that saw her sitting on a throne and posing beside a poster that revealed Saturday's gig was a sold-out affair.

© Instagram Shania had some fun backstage sitting on a throne

Captioning the pics, she penned: "Oklahoma, I love you. The Tulsa show felt like friends hanging out on a Saturday night. We even wrote a song together and my friend @breland joined me on stage to harmonize!!"

Her followers rushed to praise her performance and share their delight over being able to see their "Queen" live, with one responding: "Shania, you were made for the stage, you look absolutely gorgeous up there! You are an amazing woman Shania!"

A second said: "Fabulous, Shania. Love this outfit." A third added: "My Queen. Absolutely loved every minute of that concert. Totally a dream come true!"

Shania recently gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her Queen of Me tour as she improvised fun new looks for her on-stage wardrobe – and fans may recognize some of them.

In the clip, the star wore a bright red rock star wig as she slipped into tiny black shorts and a tight-fitting hot pink perforated top. The You're Still the One singer explained that she's bringing new life to looks she has worn before, with some of the pieces dating back more than a decade.

© Jason Koerner Shania Twain has wowed on stage with this look

In the caption alongside the video, the star wrote: "Wanted to give you all a sneak peek at what happens before each show backstage! Some of you have already noticed, but I'm creating new looks for every night using outfits I've previously worn.

"Some of these items have been over 10 years old!! Each outfit even has a name - This one is Holy Peach! Having so much fun giving these pieces a second life!! #QueenOfMeTour."

© Kevin Mazur Shania impressed at the opening of her tour in Washington

Shania's fashion choices have not always been so popular. After attending the CMT Awards in April, the country-pop music icon was forced to defend herself over her outfits, which included a figure-hugging red and black cut-out gown.

© Getty Images Shania Twain at the 2023 CMT Music Awards

Taking to Instagram after the awards, she wrote: "For me fashion is a powerful tool that helps to convey my personality and express my creativity and other than getting to hang out with my friends for the night, it's one of my favourite things about attending award shows! Life is too short to wear boring clothes!!"

