Lisa Snowdon stuns in figure-skimming ombré dress that you need to see

Lisa Snowdon delighted This Morning viewers in her all-lilac ensemble on Tuesday morning - and her gorgeous ombré dress is going straight on our summer wishlist.

The star looked absolutely stunning in the Olivia Rubin satin midi dress, which featured romantic floaty sleeves and an oversized statement bow on the back.

Lisa teamed her lilac dress with matching mule heels

Lisa teamed the dress with a pair of lilac mule heels to match, with a thick woven strap to round off the stylish outfit. If you want to channel Lisa's lilac look you're in luck, as the ombre number is still available in select sizes.

The Olivia Rubin dress is so flattering with its slinky satin design and feminine V-neck. Lilac dresses are trending for the summer, and the tie-back midi is perfect for teaming with white or pastel-coloured strappy heels for a lovely summer style.

Lisa accessorised with delicate gold jewellery, wearing her hair in soft waves that beautifully framed her face. As for her makeup, the presenter opted for a touch of brown eyeshadow, a rosy blush and a pink glossy lip to complete the look.

“Olivia Rubin is the Queen of Colour! There’s a reason why celebs flock to her designs… they just inject some much needed fun to your wardrobe," says HELLO!'s Lifestyle & Commerce Director Leanne Bayley. "I love the ombré colourway on this dress, and the flattering fit is plain to see. Lisa made this V-neck dress look so chic and stylish and even Holly Willoughby and Josie Gibson agreed.”

Taking to Instagram to share her latest look, Lisa posted a carousel of photos which included her hilariously modelling a bag of Yorkshire Tea teabags. "Swipe to see my new handbag," she captioned.

Fans and friends headed to the comments, and Lisa's stylist Amber Jackson wrote: "Lisa what's the TEA? Love you."

One follower added: "Beautiful dress! Love the colours and the ombré effect." Whilst a third wrote: "I love this dress! Such a pretty colour."

