Lisa Snowdon stuns in figure-skimming ombré dress that you need to see

Lisa Snowdon stuns This Morning viewers in figure-skimming ombré dress - and wow
lisa snowdon red dress
Sophie Bates
Sophie BatesCommerce Writer

Lisa Snowdon delighted This Morning viewers in her all-lilac ensemble on Tuesday morning - and her gorgeous ombré dress is going straight on our summer wishlist. 

The star looked absolutely stunning in the Olivia Rubin satin midi dress, which featured romantic floaty sleeves and an oversized statement bow on the back. 

lisa snowdon instagram lilac dress
Lisa teamed her lilac dress with matching mule heels

Lisa teamed the dress with a pair of lilac mule heels to match, with a thick woven strap to round off the stylish outfit. If you want to channel Lisa's lilac look you're in luck, as the ombre number is still available in select sizes. 

The Olivia Rubin dress is so flattering with its slinky satin design and feminine V-neck. Lilac dresses are trending for the summer, and the tie-back midi is perfect for teaming with white or pastel-coloured strappy heels for a lovely summer style.

Lisa accessorised with delicate gold jewellery, wearing her hair in soft waves that beautifully framed her face. As for her makeup, the presenter opted for a touch of brown eyeshadow, a rosy blush and a pink glossy lip to complete the look. 

Olivia Rubin is the Queen of Colour! There’s a reason why celebs flock to her designs… they just inject some much needed fun to your wardrobe," says HELLO!'s Lifestyle & Commerce Director Leanne Bayley. "I love the ombré colourway on this dress, and the flattering fit is plain to see. Lisa made this V-neck dress look so chic and stylish and even Holly Willoughby and Josie Gibson agreed.”

Taking to Instagram to share her latest look, Lisa posted a carousel of photos which included her hilariously modelling a bag of Yorkshire Tea teabags. "Swipe to see my new handbag," she captioned. 

Fans and friends headed to the comments, and Lisa's stylist Amber Jackson wrote: "Lisa what's the TEA? Love you.

One follower added: "Beautiful dress! Love the colours and the ombré effect." Whilst a third wrote: "I love this dress! Such a pretty colour."

Feeling inspired? Shop more lilac dresses

  • lilac dress river island

    River Island Frill Lilac Dress

    River Island's lilac midi features a subtle polka dot print with the prettiest frill detailing - and we think it would make the perfect wedding guest dress.

  • nobodys child lilac dress

    Nobody's Child Frill Lilac Dress

    Sticking with the frilled style, Nobody's Child's romantic ruffled dress is so pretty with its open back and plunge neckline.

  • river island broderie lilac dress

    River Island Broderie Lilac Dress

    Looking for a lilac dress to wear with trainers that you can reach for all season? This broderie wrap dress is the one.

  • lilac floral midi dress marks and spencer

    M&S Floral Lilac Wrap Dress

    Marks & Spencer has so many lovely floral dresses, but our favourite is the Gina Bacconi wrap dress.

  • reformation halterneck lilac dress

    Reformation Halterneck Lilac Dress

    Reformation's halterneck lilac dress is an absolute showstopper, and we can totally see it being worn as a bridesmaid dress.

  • lilac plisse dress and other stories

    & Other Stories Layer Lilac Dress

    Make a statement this spring with & Other Stories' one-shoulder plisse dress.

  • lilac waterfall dress karen millen

    Karen Millen Waterfall Lilac Dress

    Karen Millen's lilac midi features a tie-neck and a gorgeous waterfall silhouette, tied in at the waist with a flattering belt.

  • ro and zo lilac dress

    Ro & Zo Satin Lilac Dress

    For a slinkier style that can be dressed up with heels or down with trainers, we love this satin midi with a delicate animal print.

  • revolve lilac mini dress

    Lovers and Friends Lilac Bow Dress

    Revolve's satin lilac mini dress is so glam, and we're obsessed with the bow front.

  • ghost lilac dress

    Ghost Crepe Lilac Dress

    Ghost's ultra-feminine lilac dress would look so lovely with a pair of white heels or sandals for spring.

  • lilac satin dress ralph lauren

    Ralph Lauren Satin Lilac Dress

    We love the satin finish on this Ralph Lauren cocktail dress.

  • lilac mini dress river island

    River Island Shirred Lilac Dress

    For a shorter lilac dress, River Island's high-neck midi with shirred detailing is perfect for pairing with heels.

  • lilac strapless dress asos

    Little Mistress Bandeau Lilac Dress

    It's all about the detailing in ASOS's strapless dress, with a shirred bodice, a buttoned skirt and a thigh-high split.

