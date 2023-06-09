Emma Watson is a tropical goddess in bandeau top and silk Prada skirt

The Harry Potter actress looked perfect in Prada for the brand’s latest campaign

There’s a great sense of familiarity that Emma Watson possesses. While we have all grown up with the Harry Potter actress, we never know what to expect next from her wardrobe – and her latest look is a testament to this fact.

The 33-year-old starred in Prada’s latest beauty campaign, images from which she shared via social media. In the rustic, Mediterranean-themes photographs, Emma modelled a host of Prada pieces. Our favourite look? A streamlined black bandeau and silk tangerine-orange skirt combo.

She paired the A-line skirt with a sweeping back train with some patent white Prada mules which are going straight on our list wish for summer.

In her left hand, she balanced a black Prada ‘Cleo’ bag featuring the label’s iconic insignia in white and her other was adorned with simple metallic bangles.

Emma’s hair was styled in a loose beachy style and a natural beauty blend highlighted her famous features. A pistachio green pedicure completed her dreamy, sun-drenched aesthetic which was elevated by a stunning rural backdrop saturated with luscious green foliage.

Emma captioned the post: “Never the same, always myself. @pradabeauty #pradabeauty #pradaparadoxe #pradabeautypartner.”

As always, the actress received a wave of support from her ever-expanding fanbase. “Prettiest,” one wrote, as another noted: “The wizard wears Prada.” A third added: “One of the most beautiful women alive,” and a fourth comedically penned: “Emma Watson is bae.”

© Getty Emma Watson attending the Prada Paradoxe fragrance launch party

The Brit-It star is Prada’s current poster girl for the brand’s new Paradoxe perfume. The campaign, which was conceived in November 2022, marked the start of her partnership with the esteemed fashion house, as well as her directorial debut.

For her new job role, Emma debuted a shocking new pixie cut that was perfectly teamed with a cat-like eyeliner flick and a freckled beauty look.

© Getty Images Emma has become a poster girl for Prada

Emma has been on a five-year acting hiatus since finishing her work on Greta Gerwig's acclaimed adaptation of Little Women in December 2018. With no current film or television projects, many have wondered why the 33-year-old decided to step away from acting.

© Getty The actress has taken a step back from acting in recent years

In a recent interview with Financial Times, the actress admitted she "wasn't very happy" with the profession. Emma explained her feelings of constraint, saying: "I think I felt a bit caged. The thing I found really hard was that I had to go out and sell something that I really didn't have very much control over."

She found it challenging to be the face and spokesperson for projects where she wasn't fully involved in the process and having to answer questions about how a film aligned with her viewpoint.

