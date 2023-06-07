Lila Moss looks just like her famous mother Kate in slinky 90s slip

Model Lila emulated one of her mum Kate Moss’ most iconic looks of all time

Lila Moss is making a name for herself in her own right. Yes, she may fall under the ‘nepo baby’ category, but that hasn’t stopped her from forging her own career path. Kate Moss’ 20-year-old daughter recreated one of her mother’s most iconic looks to attend the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Preview Party, and it was a true style moment.

Lila was a picture of classic elegance in a nineties-style slip dress featuring a V-neck, spaghetti straps and an ebony hue. The shimmering piece, that fell to her ankles, was paired with some open-toe heels.

WATCH: Kate Moss’ Most Iconic Fashion Looks

The model, who has worked with brands including Versace, Coperni and Marc Jacobs, wore her blonde hair down loose in a straightened style and opted for a natural beauty blend. She also showcased her insulin pump. Lila is an advocate for other people living with Type 1 diabetes, having been spotted sporting her insulin pump with unadulterated confidence at several fashion events and shows.

© Getty Lila Moss attended the 2023 Royal Academy of Arts Summer Preview Party

Lila’s choice of outfit closely mirrored that of her mother's during a party in 1993. A then-19-year-old made headlines in a sheer slip at the Elite Model Agency Look of the Year party at the London Hilton.

© Getty The model showcased her insulin patch

Speaking to Vogue, the Brit-It girl noted: “I went with Jimmy B [hairstylist James Brown] and Corinne Day to the Elite party. I don’t know what I was doing there because it wasn’t my agency. It was the first time I really got papped. I had no idea why everyone was so excited — in the darkness of Corinne’s Soho flat the dress was not see-through!”

© Getty The starlet mirrored her mother's iconic slip dress look

Since her history-making appearance in the sheer number, Kate continued to champion the slip dress for decades to come. Now, it seems that Lila has taken the reigns.

© Getty Lila looked beautiful in a black number

Lila’s dazzling outing closely follows her appearance on the runway for Versace’s fashion show in Cannes. She stunned as she strutted in a lilac mini dress from the ‘La Vacanza’ collection – of which every single look quite literally created the holiday wardrobe of dreams. The ‘Cady’ dress boasted a crystal mesh band with the label's signature buckle detailing and the Medusa emblem inspired by Versace’s SS95 designs.

Aside from the colourful pastel dress and iconic metallic platforms, her long blonde tresses were scooped back in a high voluminous ponytail that gave major 60s vibes.

Who is Lila Moss?

Lila Moss Grace Hack was born on 29th September 2002 to supermodel Kate and creative director/Dazed co-founder Jefferson Hack.

© Getty Images Kate Moss and Lila Grace Moss attended The 2023 Met Gala celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art

Up until recently, Lila resided in Highgate Village in north London with her 49-year-old mother, but she now lives with her father in Islington. Lila is an only child.

© Getty Images The mother-daughter duop are very close

When she’s not hitting the runway or on set, Lila likes to kick back with her socialite friendship group. Lila’s closest friends stem from her childhood - her best friends being Iris Law, daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost, and Stella Jones, daughter of Mick Jones from The Clash and Miranda Davis.

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.