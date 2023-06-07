Maya Jama looks electric in striking £4k knotted dress

This is Maya Jama’s world and we are just living in it. The Love Island host returned to our screens with a bombshell appearance on Wednesday evening, and her wardrobe did not disappoint.

The 28-year-old concocted a statement look courtesy of Balmain. She wore a cobalt blue ankle-length dress featuring striking knotted detailing and a one-shoulder silhouette. The garment coined the ‘Ays Knit Dress,’ currently retails online for £3,895 and further boasts a zipped back and a figure-cinching design.

WATCH: Maya Jama looks electric in striking knotted dress

Maya completed her uber-luxe look by wearing her raven locks down loose and showcasing a radiant beauty blend. A flawless complexion, a glaze of highlighter, a bronzed eyeshadow palette and a sultry eyeliner flick highlighted her natural features. A white manicure and a string of bangles topped off her feline aesthetic.

Upon seeing the dazzling Instagram image, Maya’s fans flocked together to share their thoughts. “The GLOW,” one wrote, while another said: “Bond girl.” A third commented: “Oh wow, you look incredible and a fourth agreed, noting: “You are out of the world gorgeous, like it’s almost not fair.”

© Holly Malloy Maya Jama recently wore a Cult Gaia dress in a new video ahead of Love Island's series launch

Shop Maya’s designer ensemble for a truly statement evening look, or check out this must-see alternative below.

Maya is all about the figure-skiming looks as of late. In the sun-soaked Instagram pictures, Maya looked phenomenal wearing a skintight maxi dress featuring alternating panels of slinky white and sheer mesh material. The TV star modelled her dress to perfection, opting to pose aboard a lavish yacht.

She was pictured reclining on the sun deck, sipping coffee and pausing in a doorway whilst perfecting a cheeky 'belfie' pose.

© Instagram Maya Jama returned to Love Island for a new series

For an added dose of glamour, Maya rocked a bold rep lip and styled her raven tresses into beautiful bouncy waves. She kept her jewellery minimal, opting for a simple pair of silver hoops, and completed her luxe holiday look with a sleek white manicure.

In her caption, Maya noted: "Allll aboard [laughing face emoji] can't wait to back on your TV tonight @loveisland! Who's ready…"

© Instagram The ITV star is a fan of striking new looks

Fans went wild in the comments section, with one writing: "Ohhh my days I've missed you," while a second gushed: "The best choice they ever made in TV hosting history."

MORE MAYA: Maya Jama is an actual goddess at Cannes in her deep-V corset lace gown

Waxing lyrical about her outfit choice, a third added: "You kill it every single time," followed by a flame emoji, and a fourth sweetly added: "Wow you look amazing."

