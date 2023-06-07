Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Love Island’s Maya Jama looks electric in revealing £4k knotted dress
Subscribe

All products are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Maya Jama looks electric in striking £4k knotted dress

The Love Island host opted for a dose of twisted detailing

Maya Jama looks electric in striking £4k knotted dress
Tania Leslau
Tania LeslauLifestyle Writer

This is Maya Jama’s world and we are just living in it. The Love Island host returned to our screens with a bombshell appearance on Wednesday evening, and her wardrobe did not disappoint.

 The 28-year-old concocted a statement look courtesy of Balmain. She wore a cobalt blue ankle-length dress featuring striking knotted detailing and a one-shoulder silhouette. The garment coined the ‘Ays Knit Dress,’ currently retails online for £3,895 and further boasts a zipped back and a figure-cinching design.

WATCH: Maya Jama looks electric in striking knotted dress

Maya completed her uber-luxe look by wearing her raven locks down loose and showcasing a radiant beauty blend. A flawless complexion, a glaze of highlighter, a bronzed eyeshadow palette and a sultry eyeliner flick highlighted her natural features. A white manicure and a string of bangles topped off her feline aesthetic.

 Upon seeing the dazzling Instagram image, Maya’s fans flocked together to share their thoughts. “The GLOW,” one wrote, while another said: “Bond girl.” A third commented: “Oh wow, you look incredible and a fourth agreed, noting: “You are out of the world gorgeous, like it’s almost not fair.”

Maya Jama wearing a white crochet Cult Gaia dress in front of the Love Island villa© Holly Malloy
Maya Jama recently wore a Cult Gaia dress in a new video ahead of Love Island's series launch

 Shop Maya’s designer ensemble for a truly statement evening look, or check out this must-see alternative below.

 Maya is all about the figure-skiming looks as of late. In the sun-soaked Instagram pictures, Maya looked phenomenal wearing a skintight maxi dress featuring alternating panels of slinky white and sheer mesh material. The TV star modelled her dress to perfection, opting to pose aboard a lavish yacht.

She was pictured reclining on the sun deck, sipping coffee and pausing in a doorway whilst perfecting a cheeky 'belfie' pose.

Maya Jama stunned in an orange co-ord© Instagram
Maya Jama returned to Love Island for a new series

For an added dose of glamour, Maya rocked a bold rep lip and styled her raven tresses into beautiful bouncy waves. She kept her jewellery minimal, opting for a simple pair of silver hoops, and completed her luxe holiday look with a sleek white manicure.

In her caption, Maya noted: "Allll aboard [laughing face emoji] can't wait to back on your TV tonight @loveisland! Who's ready…"

maya jama boat© Instagram
The ITV star is a fan of striking new looks

Fans went wild in the comments section, with one writing: "Ohhh my days I've missed you," while a second gushed: "The best choice they ever made in TV hosting history."

MORE MAYA: Maya Jama is an actual goddess at Cannes in her deep-V corset lace gown

Waxing lyrical about her outfit choice, a third added: "You kill it every single time," followed by a flame emoji, and a fourth sweetly added: "Wow you look amazing."

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.

Other topics

More Celebrity Style

See more