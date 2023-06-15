Elon Musk's mum Maye, 75, sizzles on the runway in daring V hot pink gown

We only have one word for Elon Musk's 75-year-old mother, Maye Musk, and that is flawless after she was spotted strutting down the catwalk for Britsh Vogue head-to-toe in hot pink on Wednesday.

Maye was a vision in the daring V-neck gown which cascaded down almost to the floor but stopped above her ankles to reveal the matching lace tights and cross-strap ballet flats. She also slipped into a pair of gloves in the same show-stealing magenta shade.

© Jacopo Raule The model looked sensational

As for her hair, Maye's locks were slicked-back to create a wet-look style. Her gorgeous makeup look was comprised of warm bronzer and a deep red slick of lipstick. The title of the show was "Runway Icons" and was held at the Piazzale Michelangelo.

Maye's stylish looks have been coming thick and fast and just hours after stepping off of the catwalk, she uploaded a photo of another fabulous ensemble.

© Jacopo Raule The star is a seasoned professional

This time, she opted for a pastel green co-ord set comprised of a slinky form-fitting midi dress and a matching cropped cardigan in a brilliant hue of pastel green. The flawless set was also covered in dazzling sparkles - very on band for the outfit which was accessorised with a huge jewel necklace and silver earrings.

Captioning the post, Maye penned: "Goodbye London #AWomanmakesAPlan #ItsGreatToBe75." Fans of the model couldn't wait to weigh in on how gorgeous she looked. "You look fabulous," one fan commented. "What a beautiful color on you," alongside a string of heart-eyes emojis. A third simply penned: "Beautiful".

Maye is a seasoned model having worked in the industry for over half a century. The Canadian-South African fashionista is also a trained dietician, having completed a master's on the subject from the University of Toronto. She’s appeared on the covers of several noteworthy fashion publications, in addition to being a best-selling author and speaker.

Talking about how she stays youthful and healthy, she told W Magazine: "I drink a lot of water, but I think pretty much stay out of the sun and moisturize and eat healthily because the skin is the largest organ in the body, so when you’re feeding the rest of the organs, you’re feeding the skin, too. You know I’m a dietician, too, hey? So if I bring in some science, I might be a little… [shrugs]"

© Photo: Getty Images Maye is Elon Musk's mother

The mother of Elon Musk also opened up about exercise and candidly revealed: "I hate exercising; however when I walk, I walk my dog about four times a day when I’m in Los Angeles. It’s him—it’s not me. I’m working on the computer, and he likes to go out. Then, I work out in a gym—I do half an hour on the stationary bike and then I do 10 minutes of weights and 10 minutes of stretches. I don’t like it, but I always feel better afterward."