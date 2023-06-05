Elon Musk's 10 children: see rare photos of Twitter CEO's kids

Tesla CEO Elon shares his children with three former partners

Twitter CEO Elon Musk is known for his many entrepreneurial successes, but did you know that the multi-billionaire is also a father of 10?

That's right, the Space X founder and Tesla boss has ten children from three different relationships: with Canadian author Justine Musk, singer Grimes, and Neuralink executive Shivron Zilis.

Keep scrolling to find out about Elon's large family and see rare photos of his children…

Elon Musk's six children with Justine Musk

Elon's first wife was Justine Musk, nee Wilson, and the pair married in 2000.

The couple welcomed their first son, Nevada Alexander Musk in 2002, however, he tragically died from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome at ten weeks old.

“There is nothing worse than losing a child,” Musk wrote in an email, reported Bloomberg. “My firstborn son died in my arms. I felt his heartbeat.”

Justine and Elon went on to have twins, Griffin and Vivien, in 2004 before welcoming triplets, Kai, Saxon and Damian, two years later. The marriage wasn't to last, and the husband and wife parted ways in 2008.

In a 2010 op-ed in Business Insider, Elon revealed of the split: “Custody of our five children is split evenly.”

“Almost all of my nonwork waking hours are spent with my boys, and they are the love of my life.”

Elon Musk with two of his sons and former wife Talulah Riley

Now over 18, Vivian has legally changed her name and is now transgender. Court documents posted online read that her reasoning was "gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form".

In 2020 Elon tweeted: "I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare." He also tweeted: "Pronouns suck."

Elon Musk's two children with Grimes

More recently, Elon has been involved with singer Grimes. The couple began dating in 2018 and were together for three years before they parted ways in 2021.

In May 2020, they welcomed their first child together, who they named X Æ A-12, but they later changed their son's name X Æ A-XII in order to comply with California law.

Elon announced his son's birth on Twitter, posting: "Mom and baby all good."

The proud father happily shared a picture of his son wrapped in a blue, red and white striped blanket with fake tattoos and symbols across his face, joking: "Never too young for some ink haha."

In March 2022, Grimes revealed she had welcomed a second child, a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk. The singer also confirmed that the pair had got back together. The couple have since split for good.

Elon with his son X

Elon Musk's two children with Shivron Zilis

In July 2022 it emerged that he had become a father for the ninth and tenth time in October 2021 after Shivon Zilis, an executive at Neuralink, had welcomed twins.

According to Reuters, Shivron informed colleagues that she wasn't involved romantically with Elon and their children were conceived through in vitro fertilization (IVF). Reuters did point out, however, that they could not establish the accuracy of Zilis’ account.

