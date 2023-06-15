Salma Hayek looks quite literally shredded in sculpted designer look

Did Salma Hayek just make shred-chic a thing? We think so. On Wednesday, the actress stepped out in New York as she arrived at the Good Morning America studios, wearing an outfit that showcased an unexpected contemporary twist.

The 56-year-old wore a shredded black midi skirt that grazed her ankles, paired with a sculptural black blazer and Versace’s ‘Aevitas Platform Mule’ heels, which retails for approximately $1,000.

WATCH: Salma Hayek makes cheeky comment to GMA host about aging

In her arms, she clasped Balenciaga’s influencer-favorite ‘Hourglass’ bag in ebony leather, complete with elegant silver hardware and the label’s distinctive insignia. A pair of black rave shades topped off her Matrix-esque attire as she graced the city streets.

© Getty Salma Hayek spotted arriving to the 'Good Morning America' Show

Salma wore her raven hair down loose in a sleek straightened style. She smiled at crowds and flashing cameras as she arrived at the studios in style.

© Getty The star hooked a large Balenciaga bag over her shoulder

While Salma loves a variety of designer labels, the star is a Gucci girl through and through. Following her role alongside Lady Gaga and Adam Driver in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, the actress has become a poster girl for the brand.

© Getty The actress wore a shredded black midi skirt and Versace heeled mules

She regularly attends Gucci’s womenswear shows and supports the Italian fashion house by wearing their designs to red carpet events. The actress has also forged a strong professional relationship with the brand’s now-ex creative director Alessandro Michele, who is renowned for his maximalist designs and gender-bending visions.

© Getty Images Salma was on GMA promoting the upcoming "Black Mirror" season

Salma, who has been taking the internet by storm since the recent release of the Black Mirror trailer, blessed her followers with a candid, makeup-free snapshot last week.

© Getty Images Salma is a go-to Gucci girl

The Oscar-nominated star humorously captioned the early morning selfie, “Waking up and counting how many white hairs and wrinkles have crashed the party this morning.”

© Getty Images Salma recently opened up about aging

However, Salma's tongue-in-cheek self-deprecating post was quickly flooded with compliments from fellow celebrities, including Babylon beauty Olivia Wilde and iconic nineties supermodel Cindy Crawford. It seems that in spite of the actress's playful age-related qualms, her allure and charm remain untarnished.

The Mexican actress, well-known for her ageless beauty, shared her perspective on aging in an interview with Glamour earlier this year, stating: “I thought getting older meant I wasn't going to work. I'm working. I thought getting older maybe meant that you're not in love anymore. I'm in love.”

Salma poignantly added: “I don't feel that I lost my flexibility or my agility or even my strength...Hell, I'm still going. Shocker. I'm still here. They tried to get rid of me a thousand ways. I'm still here.”