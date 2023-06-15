Salma Hayek looks quite literally shredded in sculpted designer look

Did Salma Hayek just make shred-chic a thing? We think so. On Wednesday, the actress stepped out in New York as she arrived at the Good Morning America studios, wearing an outfit that showcased an unexpected contemporary twist.
The 56-year-old wore a shredded black midi skirt that grazed her ankles, paired with a sculptural black blazer and Versace’s ‘Aevitas Platform Mule’ heels, which retails for approximately $1,000.
In her arms, she clasped Balenciaga’s influencer-favorite ‘Hourglass’ bag in ebony leather, complete with elegant silver hardware and the label’s distinctive insignia. A pair of black rave shades topped off her Matrix-esque attire as she graced the city streets.
Salma wore her raven hair down loose in a sleek straightened style. She smiled at crowds and flashing cameras as she arrived at the studios in style.
While Salma loves a variety of designer labels, the star is a Gucci girl through and through. Following her role alongside Lady Gaga and Adam Driver in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, the actress has become a poster girl for the brand.
She regularly attends Gucci’s womenswear shows and supports the Italian fashion house by wearing their designs to red carpet events. The actress has also forged a strong professional relationship with the brand’s now-ex creative director Alessandro Michele, who is renowned for his maximalist designs and gender-bending visions.
Salma, who has been taking the internet by storm since the recent release of the Black Mirror trailer, blessed her followers with a candid, makeup-free snapshot last week.
The Oscar-nominated star humorously captioned the early morning selfie, “Waking up and counting how many white hairs and wrinkles have crashed the party this morning.”
However, Salma's tongue-in-cheek self-deprecating post was quickly flooded with compliments from fellow celebrities, including Babylon beauty Olivia Wilde and iconic nineties supermodel Cindy Crawford. It seems that in spite of the actress's playful age-related qualms, her allure and charm remain untarnished.
The Mexican actress, well-known for her ageless beauty, shared her perspective on aging in an interview with Glamour earlier this year, stating: “I thought getting older meant I wasn't going to work. I'm working. I thought getting older maybe meant that you're not in love anymore. I'm in love.”
MORE: Salma Hayek shares sweet photo alongside rarely-seen brother Sami for special occasion
MORE: Salma Hayek rocks florals and feathers for show-stopping photoshoot
Salma poignantly added: “I don't feel that I lost my flexibility or my agility or even my strength...Hell, I'm still going. Shocker. I'm still here. They tried to get rid of me a thousand ways. I'm still here.”