Princess Andre looks so grown up in stunning holiday dress

Princess Andre looked flawless in a beautiful photo shared from her holiday with her family in Dubai. See photos.

It's no secret that Princess Andre has inherited her model mums fabulous talents when it comes to posing for the camera and showed off her new-found credentials whilst sharing a sun-soaked holiday photo.

The youngester looked beautiful

The 15-year-old put her unbelievable waist-length curls front and centre of the candid snap which saw her rocking a stunning beige midi dress. In the photo, Princess also captured the vast middle eastern sea that was her backdrop as she was pictured on a decadent boat.

The image was part of a series shared on her stories from her lavish family holiday to Dubai back in February. The youngster jetted off with her dad, Peter Andre, his wife Emily, and her siblings, Junior Andre, 18, Amelia, eight, and Theo, four.

Princess and Emily have a sweet bond

During the family holiday - which was organised in celebration of dad Peter's 50th birthday - Princess was spotted in a slew of beautiful snaps with her family including a gorgeous photo alongside her stepmum Dr. Emily.

In the photo, the duo looked beautiful as they stopped for a photo in the glamorous Atlantis hotel they were staying in. Emily stunned in a tangerine two-piece that featured slinky cut-outs emphasising her impeccable waistline. Meanwhile, Princess is stunning in a white long-sleeved dress.

Princess looked senational

Last week, the teen upped the ante with her modelling career and was spotted doing an ad for the fashion brand Pretty Little Thing. In the photo, which Princess shared to her Instagram account, she looked so much like her mum in her teenage years and was pictured in a khaki playsuit whilst posing against a pink flower wall.

© Stephen Mark Perry Princess is the image of her mum

Captioning the photo, she penned: "I love everything from the @prettylittlething x @kappa collection! Shop online now #ad."Fans couldn't believe the sweet family resemblance and took to the comments section with messages for the star. "U look just like ur lovely mum xxx," one fan penned. A second agreed, adding: "Beautiful darling like your mum," alongside a pink heart emoji". "I see a very beautiful, future model, just like her mom," a third added.

As for her makeup, Princess looked beautifully tanned and opted for a natural look including, brown eyebrow pencil, brushes of warm bronzer and glossy lips. She subtly accessorised the look with a silver ring.

Whilst mum Katie has donned a variety of different hair looks throughout her modelling career, early snaps of the former I'm A Celebrity… contestant show she has identical natural locks to her daughter. Katie shares Princess with her ex-Peter Andre along with their son Junior, 17.

Katie and Princess have an especially close bond and are often caught posing together on each other's Instagram accounts. In one sweet image, the mother-daughter duo posed for a quick selfie together which Princess captioned: "I love you," alongside a red love heart.