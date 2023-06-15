Kylie Jenner fans are all saying the same thing about her latest look

Kylie Jenner is the latest celebrity to set her 'quiet luxury' era in motion.

In recent weeks the 25-year-old has had a noticeable wardrobe switch up that boasts an ultra chic style agenda (which some are labelling her 'Timothee Chalamet era'...), and her looks are exemplary. From wearing cream Chanel suits to Alaïa sundresses, The Row bags and understated Ferragamo pieces, her current wardrobe hails a list of designer labels who pride themselves on not actually having a label in sight.

MORE: Kylie Jenner is entering her 'quiet luxury' style era

RELATED: 7 items you need to get the 'Quiet Luxury' look

© Instagram Kylie showed off her new sense of style on Instagram

The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a series of wholesome snaps with her 394 million Instagram followers of recent moments she's enjoyed (a 'photo dump' according to the social media verse). She sported two laid-back looks: one stunning ultra femme blue and white maxi dress, and the other, an 'I don't know what to wear' outfit saviour - jeans and nice top.

Despite lots of love on her style renaissance, there was one particular accessory that her fans made clear they want to leave in the 2000s: the ballet flats.

MORE: Princess Kate's cult-favourite two tone flats now come in new colours

RELATED: Meghan Markle's favourite Aquazzura flats are on sale

© Instagram She wore gold ballet flats, and fashion fanatics were divided

With her low slung jeans (also a Y2K staple) and white cropped t-shirt, Kylie wore the chicest pair of gold ballet shoes with a dainty gold bow.

We had a strong feeling that these stylish shoes would be back in full swing this year after style muse Alexa Chung wore not one, but three different pairs last summer and Princess Kate wore Camilla Elphick's 'Alicia' flats to the Royal Polo cup July 2022. Fast Forward to 2023 and Miu Miu's AW22 cult-adored satin pumps are still everywhere, Sofia Richie wore Chanel ballet shoes for her pre-wedding celebrations in the South of France, and Meghan Markle wore the chicest pair of pointed Aquazurra flats in a video shared on Instagram by "self-care" drinks brand Clevr.

It's one of our preferred retro trends to reemerge over the last year or so, but her fashion fanatic fans aren't convinced.

One follower commented: "Let’s not bring back ballet flats. K thanks bye," whilst another said: "Not the ballet flats making a comeback [sad face emoji] and another: "Girl we are not bringing back ballet flats, my arches can't take it'.

Each to their own, but we're petitioning for ballet shoes to stay in Kylie wardrobe forever...