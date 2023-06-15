Helen Flanagan flaunts sky-high legs for glamorous evening out

The former Coronation Street star was out on the town…

Corporate glam is one of the biggest trends this summer and actress Helen Flanagan certainly made a case for the stylish look on Wednesday night when she headed out for a night on the town.

Displaying her sky-high pins, the actress looked flawless as she sat poised on a bar stool at Radio Rooftop London. Her on-trend look was comprised of a cropped oversized blazer, which she paired with a chic matching skort both in an elevated charcoal shade.

Her Marylin Monroe-esque tresses were worn down and slicked off of her face to make way for her flawless night-out makeup look which was comprised of fluttery false eyelashes, glossy pink lips and brushes of rosy blusher.

As for her shoes, Helen slipped into a bare of barely there strappy black heels which subtly pulled the night-out ensemble together. As for accessories, the 32-year-old chose a pair of sparkly silver hoops and a petite pink Para mini bag. The luxe location for the star who looked flawless as she smouldered for the camera.

Helen Flanagan saunters in Barbie-inspired bikini

This isn't the first time Helen has dazzled followers with a stunning look this week as on Tuesday, she was spotted channeling her inner Barbie whilst rocking a hot pink string bikini. In the clip, Helen could be seen doing her makeup in a lavish marble bathroom and was every inch a glamour puss as she pouted for the camera.

She styled her brilliant blonde locks into elegant curls and she completed her makeup look with another pair of fabulous falsies, brushes of warm bronzer, glossy nude lips, and fluffy brows. Her beach babe look was complete with an immaculate pink manicure.

Helen was in Mykonos

"Absolutely gorgeous," one fan penned. A second added: "You look amazing," alongside three love heart emojis. "Gorgeous lady and lovely mummy x," another penned. The star has recently been away in Mykonos and has been dazzling fans with a string of incredible holiday looks from her enviable trip.

In one stunning photo session, the actress showed off her incredible bombshell curves in a figure-hugging pink maxi dress. The glamorous number featured a slinky halterneck neckline, perfectly emphasising her incredible physique.

The actress always looks flawless

Helen gave the camera a cold shoulder as she was snapped against the night-time backdrop, wafting her hair out of the way. Completing her look, she added a cream Chanel bag and subtle Greecian sandals in a neutral beige hue.

Once again, fans couldn't help but share messages with the TV star in the comments. "Looking amazing Helen, ignore the haters!" alongside a red love heart and flame emoji. A second wrote: "Elegant and beautiful." "Looking great Helen," a third added.

When the star isn't on our screens, or jet-setting on holiday, she is a doting mum to her beautiful three children: Matilda, eight, Delilah, five, and two-year-old Charlie, whom she shares with her former fiancé Scott Sinclair.