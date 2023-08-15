Ranvir Singh's must-see silk trouser set confuses Lorraine viewers

Ranvir Singh's colourful wardrobe has lit up our screens ever since the ITV star stood in to cover Lorraine Kelly's eponymous daytime show over the summer break.

On Tuesday, the Good Morning Britain regular donned yet another vibrant ensemble as she sported a stunning silky set from Never Fully Dressed. Rocking the label's 'Khaki Palm Jacquard Trouser & Blazer Set', Ranvir was styled to the nines as she teamed the playful co-ord with strappy gold heels.

The satin, palm-printed set featured wide-leg retro flared trousers and a silhouette skimming blazer that looked incredible on the former Strictly Come Dancing star's feminine frame.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Ranvir looked radiant in her Never Fully Dressed co-ord

Ranvir styled her raven hair into a mermaid-like French plait, allowing face-framing bangs to fall to her chin, highlighting her naturally beautiful features.

Despite her colourful getup, some viewers were left confused by the star's outfit choice and likened her satin trouser set to "pyjamas." Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote: "Why is Ranvir wearing pyjamas?" as another penned: "Loving Ranvir's outfit but it's giving pyjamas!"

The ITV star's look, which was styled by Corrine Kaenzig, also amused the presenter's close friend Russ.

© Instagram Ranvir rocked the palm-print satin set

"My lovely friend Russ always texts me when I'm on the show," Ranvir told viewers. "He says: 'I'd love some wallpaper like your outfit, I think it would look good for my back bedroom.'"

Luckily, Russ was quick to respond on Instagram saying: "You know it's always said with love."

© Instagram Ranvir's style file boasts an array of colour

Personally, we love the star's striking co-ord. We'd style the effortlessly chic set with white trainers for a casual daytime look, or level it up for the evening with platform heels and a glitzy shoulder bag.

© Instagram The Lorraine presenter looked incredible in her silky maxi dress

It's not the first time this week Ranvir has delighted in emerald greed. On Monday, the mother-of-one epitomised elegance as she donned a striking dress from royal-favourite label ME+EM, which is loved by the Duchess of Edinburgh and the Princess of Wales.