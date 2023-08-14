Birthday girl Maya Jama dances in sunshine yellow bikini - watch

The Love Island host turned 29 on Monday 14 August as she celebrated with friends in Ibiza

Happy Birthday Maya Jama! The Love Island host marked her 29th birthday in style as she soaked up the sunshine in Ibiza with her close friends.

The ITV star was showered with love on her special day, as her friends rang in her birthday with a rendition of Shania Twain's Man! I Feel Like A Woman and presented her with a large sponge cake iced with a large print of Maya's coveted VOGUE cover.

Take a look at the bombshell host's celebrations in the clip below…

WATCH: Happy Birthday Maya Jama! The Love Island star celebrates in Ibiz

The raven-haired beauty looked beautiful in a sunshine yellow scalloped bikini by Neena Swim, complete with high-rise bottoms and a flattering balcony bralette that complemented her golden glow.

Maya teased her mermaid-like tresses into a casual half-up, half-down style as she rocked a pair of oversized black sunglasses and sipped on a mimosa.

© Instagram Maya Jama celebrated her birthday in Ibiza

"The best birthday morning! Woke up 29 fine and gratefullllllllll," Maya penned on her IG post, adding: "Love you all so much! the last year was incredible & here’s to an even better one loading."

© Instagram The ITV host has had a whirlwind year

Fans were quick to comment on Maya's post, wishing the star a happy birthday. "Happy birthday, you are so naturally beautiful," commented one fan, as another wrote: "Happy Birthday Queen Maya! More life & more blessings to you."

© Instagram Maya was crowned the real bombshell of Love Island with her enviable outfits

The former BBC Radio 1 DJ makes no secret of the fact she works hard in the gym to maintain her toned silhouette.

The star recently lifted the lid on her workout secrets during an interview with Women's Health, explaining: "I have loads of energy so lately I've been trying to channel that into an exercise routine. But I'm still very much a beginner. I now work out three to four days a week because I know it's an important part of keeping healthy."

© Instagram Maya boasts an enviable physique

She went on to say: "I'm actually finding it quite fun. Once a week, I do a one-hour boxing workout with my trainer Bradley Simmonds, who keeps me motivated; if I'm on my own, I'll pump up high-energy songs like Bicycle by Vybz Kartel to get me through my workout."