10 of Halle Berry's bombshell bikini moments: From Bond Girl to beach dates

Happy birthday to Halle Berry, who turned 57 on 14 August! The actress doesn't look like she's aged a day since shooting to fame in Boomerang in 1992, and who can forget her appearance in Die Another Day in 2002?

The model has been showcasing her toned physique for several decades, even setting up what she calls Fitness Friday on Instagram with personal trainer Peter Lee Thomas to encourage and motivate others to exercise. "With his help, I have learned so much about fitness and nutrition and I’m excited to share it with all of you. He’s taught me boxing, self-defence, and much more," she said, adding she is "in the best shape of my life."

Join us as we look back at some of Halle's most iconic beachside photos, from her Bond Girl days to her family trips out with her kids Nahla and Maceo and her dates with boyfriend Van Hunt.

1 10 To announce the return of Fitness Friday, Halle shared some gorgeous throwback snaps of her running along the beach with her PT in a striking beige swimsuit with daring cut-outs that highlighted her abs. She wore her hair down in tousled, beachy waves for an effortless finish.

2 10 She is known for her much brighter orange two-piece which she wore in Die Another Day. In 2022, Halle marked 20 years since the movie by sharing the clip of her emerging from the water in the string bikini and white belt.

How incredible is this backless swimsuit? We're loving the metal detailing around the hips and halterneck straps.

4 10 Halle gave us a lesson in laid-back bikini dressing as she cuddled up to her boyfriend Van Hunt. She wore a gorgeous black bikini top and shorts, while her hair was styled into mermaid waves in a low ponytail.

5 10 © Instagram Proving you can't go wrong with classic black, Halle modelled a tiny string bikini layered underneath a gold kaftan with sequin detailing – a glam take on casual beach attire.

6 10 There's nothing like a gold bikini to show off your golden tan! Halle paired her top with a glam silk skirt and a blowdry in this throwback photo.

7 10 © Instagram During a trip to Mexico, Halle rocked a flattering swimsuit with cut-out detailing and a sheer cover-up, alongside a straw hat to protect her bouncy curls from the heat.

8 10 Looking every inch the LA beach babe, Halle was pictured skateboarding barefoot in tropical swimsuit bottoms and a T-shirt tied in a knot around her trim waist.

9 10 © Instagram If we were any doubt about Halle's feelings about her summer wardrobe, they were quickly cleared up after she shared a snap of herself lounging on the beach in a paisley print two-piece captioned: "If it requires a bikini, my answer is always yes please!"

10 10 In March 2023, the actress showcased her killer physique in a black string bikini and a tiger-print cover-up.

