Kelly Clarkson showcases legs for days in flirty dress amid weight loss transformation

Kelly Clarkson, at 41, is embracing a striking transformation, both personally and physically. On her talk show this Monday, the celebrated American Idol alum showcased not just her vocal prowess but also her remarkable weight loss journey.

Dressed in a chic brown-and-white polka dot dress, accentuating her waist and featuring a front slit, Kelly flaunted her toned legs, complemented by high heels and a fresh hairstyle featuring long blonde locks with wispy bangs.

This transformation comes in the wake of Kelly’s challenging divorce from Brandon Blackstock, with whom she shares two children.

The journey hasn’t been easy, but Kelly’s resilience is evident in her renewed confidence and poise.

© Instagram Kelly Clarkson showcases toned legs

Her fans have taken notice, too, with one commenting on her Instagram post with a SpongeBob SquarePants meme highlighting toned legs, while another from Los Angeles remarked: "Great legs! She has never looked better."

Kelly's episode featured a heartwarming session with her long-time friend in the music industry, Garth Brooks. The duo’s on-screen camaraderie was palpable as Garth serenaded Kelly with his guitar.

© Instagram Kelly with special guest Garth

Adding to the show's charm, Kelly performed a stunning rendition of Frank Sinatra’s "I Get a Kick Out Of You" with her band, My Band Y'all.

This new chapter in Kelly’s life is marked by more than just physical transformation. After enduring a tumultuous divorce and a bitter custody battle, Kelly has been focusing on making healthier life choices.

© Getty Kelly Clarkson has lost over 40llbs

Despite rumors and speculation about the methods behind her weight loss, including surgery or the use of weight-loss medications like Ozempic, Kelly remains steadfast in her journey saying that her slimmed down physique is all thanks to a healthy diet.

The 'Stronger' hitmaker credits Steven Gundry's Plant Paradox book as the secret to her incredible transformation. Speaking on NBC's Today show, she explained: "I had an autoimmune disease and a thyroid problem that started in like 2006.

© Getty Images Kelly with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock and their three children

"I read this book... it might not work for you but it worked wonderfully. Here's the best part, ya'll, it's not even the weight - I mean, I know the industry loves the weight gone, but I mean, for me, it wasn't really the weight. For me it was like, I'm not on my medicine anymore. My bloodwork came back and I haven't been on my medicine since like February."

In 2020, Kelly opened up about the pressures of the music industry, particularly when it came to body image.

She recalled how she was often compared to other artists, feeling the pressure to conform to a certain image. "I can't compete with that. That's not even my image. That's not who I am. That's who they are," she told Glamour UK, reflecting on the challenges she faced.

© Getty Images The singer has primary custody of her two children

Kelly’s personal life, particularly her separation from Brandon, has been a public and painful experience. Their seven-year marriage ended in 2020, leading to a drawn-out legal battle.

The divorce was finalized in March 2022, with Kelly securing primary custody of their children. This difficult period in her life inspired her recent album "Chemistry," which she described as a candid exploration of the "good, the bad, and the ugly" of her relationship.

Looking to the future, Kelly has relocated to New York City for a fresh start with her children. The move signifies a new beginning for her and her family and a new phase for her talk show, which will now be based in the Big Apple.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.