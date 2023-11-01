Kelly Clarkson, 41, showcases her incredible physique in a denim dress

When Kelly Clarkson graced her talk show stage recently, viewers were treated to her radiant confidence and a fresh, reinvigorated spirit.

At 41, the singer and TV personality was spotted in a sophisticated pale denim blue dress, cinched at the waist with a black belt, revealing her notably slender frame.

The belted dress, combined with her high platform heels, perfectly complemented her 5ft2in stature, and her glowing honey-blonde locks cascaded gracefully, mirroring her evident pride in her transformation.

But it wasn’t just about her revamped look; Kelly's engaging conversations kept the audience captivated. Her recent chat with Jacob Elordi, known for his role in "Euphoria" and his new movie "Priscilla", a Sofia Coppola project, was a testament to her prowess as a TV host.

The film, which delves into the early relationship and marriage of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, is described as capturing the transformation of Elvis from a rock 'n' roll superstar to a young man navigating the complexities of intimacy.

The day prior, embracing the spirit of Halloween, Kelly appeared to channel the iconic Morticia Addams. She wowed in an all-black ensemble, complete with eerie red under-eye makeup and vampire teeth. “I love Halloween so much,” she enthusiastically shared, defining her look as the “rock n roll vampire.”

Throughout the week, Kelly has been accentuating her slender silhouette with diverse and elegant outfits.

On one occasion, she sported a floral print dress, exuding an effortless charm while conversing with the renowned "Harry Potter" actor, Daniel Radcliffe.

Behind the glamorous outfits and cheerful demeanor, there lies Kelly's inspiring weight loss journey. After revealing her transformation in early October, there's been rampant speculation regarding her methods.

However, Kelly attributes her success to Steven Gundry's 2017 book, "The Plant Paradox". More than just a weight loss guide, the book led her to manage an autoimmune disease and a thyroid problem she had since 2006.

As she mentioned on NBC's Today show, the focus wasn't solely the weight loss. It was a holistic approach to health, which meant she was off her medication since February.

But what does the "Stronger" hitmaker's diet look like? Contrary to restrictive fads, Kelly's approach is balanced. While she has introduced elements like tapioca and almond flour into her meals, she still relishes favorites like fried chicken and cake.

The influences shaping Kelly's health decisions run deeper than just aesthetics. Following her divorce and her move from Los Angeles to New York City, there was a renewed desire to prioritize her wellbeing, especially for her children, River Rose and Remington Alexander.

Kelly's dedication to her health first gained significant attention on Instagram, gearing up for the Jimmy Fallon show. Beyond personal achievements, her efforts also resonated at events like the 'We Can Survive' concert, raising awareness for mental health.

However, the journey hasn’t been without its struggles. Kelly candidly reflected on the pressures of the music industry in 2020, recalling times when she was compared to other female artists, an experience she shared with Glamour UK.

Her personal life has been a whirlwind. After seven years, her marriage with Brandon Blackstock ended in 2020, with the official proceedings wrapping up in March 2022.

The tumultuous period saw a fierce custody battle, with Kelly eventually gaining primary custody. These emotions were channeled into her heart-rending album, 'Chemistry', which delves deep into her relationship dynamics.