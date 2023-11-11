Kelly Clarkson displays dramatic weight loss in gorgeous figure-hugging leather skirt

Kelly Clarkson continues to show off the results of her recent weight loss – and on Friday she displayed her slimmed-down physique again in a figure-hugging leather skirt.

The 41-year-old looked incredible for the latest installment of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' and rocked a brown maxi skirt with a center slit that showed a hint of her toned legs.

Kelly added an edge to her outfit by teaming the buttery leather skirt with a fitted black Bruce Springsteen T-shirt, and she added height to her petite frame with a pair of towering platform peep-toe heels.

The 'Since You've Been Gone' singer has yet to properly address her weight loss, but earlier this week she did admit that she "loves" losing weight while interviewing Jenna Bush Hager and her twin sister, Barbara.

Kelly asked the duo if they were often dressed the same as kids before the Today star admitted she no longer fits into her sister's clothes. "I don't fit into mine!" Kelly exclaimed in response.

"I love losing weight," she added. "But here's the thing: jeans are so hard. I feel like jeans are so hard when you have a butt…"

Kelly has been open in the past about her fluctuating weight, which she previously revealed was exacerbated by an autoimmune disease and thyroid problem, which she was diagnosed with in 2006.

In 2018, after she lost a whopping 40lbs, she shared that she turned to Steven Gundry's Plant Paradox book for help and was able to come off her medication. "I read this book... it might not work for you, but it worked wonderfully," she previously told 'Today'.

"Here's the best part, ya'll, it's not even the weight – I mean, I know the industry loves the weight gone, but I mean, for me, it wasn't really the weight. For me it was like, I'm not on my medicine anymore. My bloodwork came back, and I haven't been on my medicine since like February."

Kelly also tries to make healthier food choices but admits it is expensive. "Honestly, I'm gonna be real with you, it's really expensive to do," she added. "I wish the government would really back humanity on this, 'cause it's really hard to find."

Despite the added expense, Kelly noticed a dramatic difference in her appearance after opting for cleaner foods. "I was poor growing up and there's no way my family could have afforded this," she admitted. "It helped out so much with health. My autoimmune disease is like, gone and I'm like 37 pounds lighter in my pleather."

Kelly is thriving following her move from LA to NYC during the summer. Not only is her talk show a big hit, but she's also just landed her own radio show.

On November 8, it was announced that she has launched a new exclusive year-round SiriusXM channel, Kelly Clarkson Connection. The channel welcomes listeners into Kelly's world, with an intimate and personal insight into the music she likes and everything else in between.

She said of the news: "I'm excited to be launching this new channel in partnership with SiriusXM. Music is such a personal experience for all of us, and I am stoked to have the opportunity to curate a channel of all of my favorites…I hope that people tune in and enjoy it as much as I loved making it!"

