Kelly Clarkson displays slimmed-down physique in sultry tight dress in jaw-dropping new photos

Kelly Clarkson appears to be living her best life since relocating to New York City and has recently stunned her fans with her dramatic weight loss.

The 41-year-old has been showing off her slimmed-down physique on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' after kicking off the fifth season last week, but this time from her brand studios in Rockefeller Center – and while her return to TV has been welcomed, it's her smaller frame that has been making headlines.

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson's new life with family in NYC

The 'Whole Lotta Woman' singer has been highlighting her weight loss in figure-hugging outfits, but her latest look really showed off Kelly's new curves.

In photos circulating on X of the singer performing 'Vampire' by Olivia Rodrigo for her 'Kellyoke' session on the upcoming Halloween show, she looked phenomenal rocking a tight, black, fishtail dress that boasted a plunging neckline, ruched detailing, and long sleeves.

The floor-length design hugged Kelly's slender physique and even with her Halloween-inspired makeup – which consisted of a ghostly white complexion and fake blood dripping from her eyes – she looked like a total knockout.

Kelly has yet to speak about her new figure, but she has been open in the past about her fluctuating weight, revealing that she was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease and thyroid problem in 2006.

She turned to Steven Gundry's Plant Paradox book which helped her come off her medication. "I read this book... it might not work for you, but it worked wonderfully," she previously told 'Today'.

© NBC Kelly Clarkson has been showing off her slimmed-down physique since moving to NYC

"Here's the best part, ya'll, it's not even the weight – I mean, I know the industry loves the weight gone, but I mean, for me, it wasn't really the weight. For me it was like, I'm not on my medicine anymore. My bloodwork came back, and I haven't been on my medicine since like February."

Kelly also tries to make healthier food choices but admits it is expensive. "Honestly, I'm gonna be real with you, it's really expensive to do," she added. "I wish the government would really back humanity on this, 'cause it's really hard to find."

© Getty Images Kelly Clarkson admits it's expensive to eat healthy

Despite the added expense, Kelly noticed a dramatic difference in her appearance after opting for cleaner foods. "I was poor growing up and there's no way my family could have afforded this," she admitted. "It helped out so much with health. My autoimmune disease is like, gone and I'm like 37 pounds lighter in my pleather."

Meanwhile, the 'Stronger' singer is thriving in her new home in the Big Apple, and for the premiere episode of her show, she expressed her joy at being in a fresh environment following her move from LA and her split from ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

© NBC Kelly Clarkson's appearance has changed dramatically over the last few months

"I love you, I'm so excited to be here," she said during the opening of her show. "It is so great to finally be back on the air… We get to do our show again."

She added: "And from our new home, this is such an iconic building, 30 Rockefeller Center. I can't believe I got to not only move here but work from here. It is such a blessing."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.