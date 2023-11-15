Fans rush to Kelly Clarkson’s side after singer reveals emotional update

The 2024 Grammy Awards nominations have brought a wave of excitement, and Kelly Clarkson, in particular, is deeply moved by her latest career achievement.

On November 10, the Recording Academy unveiled the list of artists contending for the prestigious music award, scheduled for February 4 in Los Angeles.

Among the nominees, fans were ecstatic to see Kelly's name appear for Best Pop Vocal Album for her record "Chemistry," positioning her alongside music heavyweights like Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus, and Olivia Rodrigo.

Reacting to this honor, The Voice alum, took to Instagram to express her gratitude and emotions. "Wow! I am so grateful for every Grammy nomination I have ever received from the @recordingacademy, but this album means so much to me and this nomination hits differently," she wrote.

Her appreciation was evident as she acknowledged sharing the nomination with other remarkable artists.

This nomination, marking Kelly's 16th overall Grammy nod, has stirred a wave of support and enthusiasm among her fans.

One follower commented, "You deserve all the things @kellyclarkson. We are better & stronger humans because of you. Thank you, Kelly." Another echoed the sentiment, "You deserve all the Grammys and more @kellyclarkson."

Fans not only recognized her talent but also declared their hopes for her victory, "You definitely deserve to win! Exceptional album queen!"

"Chemistry," released in June, holds a special place in Kelly's heart. The album was inspired by her life experiences, particularly following her 2020 divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, with whom she shares daughter River Rose and son Remington "Remy" Alexander.

Kelly shared that the album captures the full spectrum of emotions encompassing an entire relationship.

"I didn’t want everybody to think I was just coming out with some 'I’m angry,' 'I’m sad' — just one or two emotions. This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship," she explained on Instagram.

Kelly Clarkson's Grammy nomination for "Chemistry" is a testament to her resilience and artistic evolution. It marks a significant moment in her career, reflecting her ability to channel personal experiences into music that resonates with a wide audience. As the Grammy Awards approach, fans and fellow artists alike await eagerly to see if Kelly will add another trophy to her already impressive collection.

