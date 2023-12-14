Taylor Swift turns heads in sparkly mini-dress as she celebrates 34th birthday with BFF Blake Lively

Taylor Swift celebrated her 34th birthday in true superstar fashion with a glamorous evening in New York City.

Joined by her close friend Blake Lively and other high-profile guests, Taylor marked the occasion with style and sparkle.

For the celebration, the iconic singer-songwriter dazzled in a striking black minidress adorned with a large silver sequin moon, complemented by starburst and cloud appliqués.

Adding to her allure, she casually draped a luxurious black fur coat over her arms, enhancing the outfit's glitz.

Her entrance was nothing short of a spectacle as she stepped out of a black SUV, hand in hand with Blake, into the chic surroundings of Freemans restaurant.

© Gotham Blake Lively (L) and Taylor Swift celebrate the singer's 34th birthday in NYC

While Taylor's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, wasn't present for the evening, she carried a touch of glamour with a crystal purse that elegantly matched her dress's embellishments.

The "Anti-Hero" singer shone bright with diamond accessories, from her earrings to her stunning necklace. Her signature hairstyle underwent a sleek transformation, with her blonde hair straightened and flowing elegantly.

© Gotham Taylor stunned in her sparkly mini-dress

Taylor's iconic makeup style was on full display, featuring her trademark ruby red lips, winged eyeliner, and a pop of bright pink blush.

Her radiant smile and animated conversation with Blake highlighted her joyous mood as they approached the restaurant.

© Raymond Hall Taylor Swift's sparkly bag as she arrives at her birthday party

Blake, ever the fashionista, turned heads in a form-fitting black vinyl LBD, complementing her ensemble with striking Christian Louboutin lace-up boots.

Her golden locks were styled in luscious waves, and she carried a chic beige clutch with a distinct criss-cross pattern.

The close friendship between Taylor and Blake, which blossomed in 2015, was evident throughout the night. Their strong bond has been nurtured over nearly a decade, with both families rooted in New York City.

© Gotham Blake and Taylor are very close friends

Adding to the star-studded gathering, Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry, along with musician Este Haim, joined the celebration, arriving shortly after the dynamic duo.

Earlier in the day, Taylor's Manhattan penthouse was a hub of activity, with a stunning bouquet of two dozen pink peonies delivered by her security guard.

The thoughtful gesture, likely from Travis, was just one of many floral arrangements that arrived, hinting at the numerous well-wishes from friends and loved ones.

The birthday festivities began earlier in the week with a PDA-filled pre-celebration in Kansas City, Missouri, where Taylor spent time with Travis and his mother, Donna.

© Jamie Squire Taylor Swift reacts during the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

The gathering included Travis' teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany.

While Travis was back in Kansas City for training, Taylor kick-started her birthday in Manhattan at Zero Bond with Selena Gomez and actor Miles Teller.

Selena, a long-time friend and Disney Channel alum, paid a heartfelt tribute to Taylor, calling her a 'goddess' and sharing a cherished photo from the previous night's celebration.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.