Taylor Swift rocks mini dress and thigh-high boots at star-studded get together at Bradley Cooper's NYC pad

On Thursday in NYC, Taylor Swift was the toast of the town as she mingled with a star-studded group at Bradley Cooper's residence.

Joining her in this celebrity gathering were some of Hollywood's finest: Deadpool director Shawn Levy, couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, and Hugh Jackman.

It's always a treat to see such renowned names come together, and this evening seemed no different.

At 33, Taylor, who's currently dating NFL sensation Travis Kelce, 34, made a striking appearance.

© Gotham Taylor showcases her incredible legs in mini-dress and boots

She chose a chic ensemble featuring an oversized black sweater paired with shorts, a white blouse, and tan knee-high boots, revealing her toned legs.

Her softly-waved hair was adorned with a matching tan baseball cap. Her makeup, highlighted by the signature feline flicks of liner and vivid scarlet lipstick, added an elegant touch.

© Raymond Hall Taylor heading into Bradley Cooper's NYC pad

Blake, known for her impeccable fashion sense, was cozy in a cream top, cardigan, and flared jeans, making her entrance with coffee and snacks in hand.

Ryan chose a laid-back sweater and jeans combo, while Hugh, who is recently single, opted for a blue polo shirt paired with jeans, shades, and a cap.

© Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin Blake Lively arriving at Bradley Cooper's house

The timing of this gathering was impeccable, coming on the heels of Taylor's staggering achievement: a whopping 20 nominations at this year's Billboard Music Awards.

These nominations have crowned her as the most-nominated artist for the forthcoming event. Among the accolades she's vying for are the Top Artist, Top Female Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, and Top Hot 100 Artist, to name a few.

© Gotham Hugh Jackman arrives at Bradley Cooper's NYC pad

Taylor's not new to the Billboard recognition. With 29 awards already to her credit, she's the most decorated female artist in the history of the Billboard Music Awards.

And this year, she has a unique opportunity: she could outdo Drake's 2017 record by bagging more than his 13 awards in one night.

© Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy heading towards Bradley Cooper's NYC pad

Indeed this year has been nothing short of a whirlwind for Taylor. Apart from the budding romance with Kansas City's Travis Kelce that's become a sensation, her public appearances at his football matches are creating a buzz among her fans, affectionately known as Swifties.

On the professional front, her Eras tour and the subsequent concert film have made waves. The tour, which began earlier in the year, is scheduled to continue its U.S. leg before going international next month.

© Instagram Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

The Eras Tour movie, a documentary-style film about her ongoing tour, has been a blockbuster success, garnering a staggering $95-$97 million on its opening weekend.

The relationship between Travis and Taylor went public during his football match on September 24th, and the two have been inseparable since.

Taylor's been a fixture at four of his games already, and sources suggest that Travis plans to accompany her during the international leg of her Eras tour next month.

Ever since the confirmation of their relationship, the duo has been unabashedly showcasing their blossoming romance.