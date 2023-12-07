Taylor Swift turns heads in elegant black ensemble after revealing insane workout regimen

Taylor Swift caused a sensation at the New York premiere of her friend Emma Stone's new film, "Poor Things."

Arriving in style in a chauffeured black SUV, the 33-year-old singer was the epitome of glamour, donning a luxurious black fur coat and her signature red lipstick, which perfectly complemented her flowing blonde hair.

The "Anti-Hero" singer, who has recently been named TIME's Person Of The Year, elegantly paired her ensemble with a sleek black midi dress, open-toed heels showcasing her scarlet pedicure, and a sparkling hardshell purse with a gold handle.

Her makeup was tastefully done, featuring winged eyeliner and a hint of warm brown eyeshadow.Taylor's appearance followed her revelation of an intense workout regimen in preparation for her Eras tour.

© Gotham Taylor Swift is seen in Midtown in a stunning black ensemble

She shared with TIME how she began training six months prior at Dogpound, a premier New York City-based gym.

“Every day I would run on the treadmill, singing the entire set list out loud,” she told the outlet. “Fast for fast songs, and a jog or a fast walk for slow songs.”

© Raymond Hall Taylor was recently named TIME's Person Of The Year

Three months before the tour, Taylor dedicated herself to working with choreographer Mandy Moore, a recommendation from Emma Stone, who had worked with Mandy on the musical "La La Land."

Despite admitting that learning choreography was not her forte, Taylor was committed to extensive dance training to ensure a seamless performance.

Taylor also made significant lifestyle changes, notably cutting out alcohol to avoid performing with a hangover.

© Kevin Mazur Taylor Swift revealed her insane workout regime

Reflecting on the demanding nature of her shows, Taylor expressed her desire to give fans an extraordinary experience, acknowledging the effort they made to secure tickets amidst the highly-publicized challenges with Ticketmaster.

After each series of performances, Taylor confessed to needing a full day of recovery, often unable to speak or walk comfortably due to the strain of back-to-back shows.

Despite the physical toll, she remains committed to her fans, stating, "I know I’m going on that stage whether I’m sick, injured, heartbroken, uncomfortable, or stressed."

© Buda Mendes/TAS23 The superstar's sexy wardrobe for her record-breaking tour also includes a gem-encrusted Versace bodysuit

Concluding her reflections, Taylor hoped her tour, which revisits her various 'eras,' would inspire fans to celebrate their past, present, and future selves.

She encouraged embracing every phase of life as a part of one's personal journey, saying, "Every part of you that you’ve ever been, every phase you’ve ever gone through, was you working it out in that moment with the information you had available to you at the time."

