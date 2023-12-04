Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce don matching sweaters as they join Patrick and Brittany Mahomes at festive bash

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce added a playful twist to their holiday celebrations this year. The couple, who have been the center of fan fascination since they started dating, were spotted at a festive bar in Kansas City, Mo., donning what many believe were matching squirrel sweaters.

This quirky choice of attire quickly caught the attention of fans and sparked a flurry of social media excitement.

A TikTok user ignited the buzz, posting, “Rumor has it Taylor and Travis were at the holiday party in matching squirrel holiday sweaters.”

This sent fans into a frenzy, with many clamoring for photos of the duo in their themed outfits. The curiosity around their wardrobe choice is believed to be a nod to Travis' amusing 2011 tweet where he expressed his surprise at seeing a squirrel eating bread, a post that has since resurfaced and entertained Swift's enthusiastic fanbase.

While it remains unconfirmed if the couple's sweaters indeed featured squirrels, the playful spirit was evident at the gathering.

Notably, fellow Kansas City Chiefs players Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, embraced the festive spirit in reindeer onesies, while teammate Blake Bell and his wife, Lyndsey, opted for Christmas tree-inspired onesies.

Brittany shared glimpses of the merry evening on Instagram, posting, “Falalalalalalalalala,” and a cozy picture with Patrick, captioning it, “We had a jolly time.”

This charming holiday outing came hot on the heels of Taylor's whirlwind trip to London, where she attended the premiere of Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” film alongside close friend Blake Lively.

Taylor shared snapshots of the glamorous event on Twitter, including a photo with Beyoncé, showcasing her elegant Balmain gown.

The Era’s stars jet-setting didn't stop there; she flew back to the Midwest, likely to cheer on Travis and the Chiefs in their game against the Green Bay Packers.

The Grammy-winning artist, currently on a break from her sensational Eras Tour, is expected to be a supportive presence at the game, with Packers coach Matt LaFleur even acknowledging her rumored attendance.

The romance between Taylor and Travis has been the subject of much public fascination since its inception in September. Taylor has been a visible supporter at NFL games, and Travis reciprocated by traveling to South America to be by her side during her tour.

