Adam Driver and Nathalie Emmanuel bring the glamour for Cannes Day 3 – best photos
celebrity-style

Adam Driver and Nathalie Emmanuel bring the glamour for Cannes Day 3 – best photos

Day 3 of Cannes saw the premiere of Megalopolis and the Magnum Party

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
2 minutes ago
Cannes is in full swing with third day seeing the premieres of films like Megalopolis and Bird, following star-studded red carpet events for premieres, including Wednesday night's Mad Max: Furiosa.

The stars continue to bring their best looks for the event, with Adam Driver and Nathalie Emmanuel bringing major glam during their time at the iconic event. And as you'll see below, they were joined by a whole host of other stars who brought their fashion A-games.

It's not just film premieres that took place on the event's third day, with the Magnum Party featuring singer Troye Sivan and drag performer Nicky Doll.

WATCH: Ten of the biggest fashion faux pas at Cannes Film Festival

See below for some of the best looks on the red carpet from the third day, and click above to see the biggest fashion faux pas from its history…

1/7

Adam Driver in a white tuxedo© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Adam Driver

Adam Driver will be taking the starring role in Megalopolis, and the former Star Wars actor commanded attention on the red carpet, strolling down in a stunning white tuxedo and black bowtie.

2/7

Nathalie Emmanuel in a white dress with a black belt© Daniele Venturelli

Nathalie Emmanuel

Fast and Furious star Nathalie is Adam's co-star in Megalopolis, and she looked at her best in a stylish outfit. The 35-year-old looked like a bride in her lace gown that came with a black belt.

3/7

Shia LaBeouf in a black tuxedo© Daniele Venturelli

Shia LaBeouf

Shia looked so suave in his black tuxedo as he arrived for the premiere. His blonde hair was slicked back and his facial hair had been immaculately styled.

4/7

Chloe Fineman in a red dress on the red carpet© JB Lacroix

Chloe Fineman

How fine did Chloe look in her red fit? The actress styled out a sparkling scarlet gown alongside a jewellery store's worth of diamonds on her neck in an opulent necklace.

5/7

Aubrey Plaza in a cream dress with an emerald necklace and emerald ring© JB Lacroix

Aubrey Plaza

Aubrey turned heads in her stupendous cream outfit with a unique mid-section. Meanwhile, emerald was the jewel of choice for the White Lotus star, wearing an incredible ring and necklace with the gemstone.

6/7

Jon Voight in a black tuxedo© Pascal Le Segretain

Jon Voight

Veteran actor and Angelina Jolie's father Jon looked smart on the red carpet in a black outfit that he capped off with a white scarf.

7/7

Greta Gerwig in a black dress© Pascal Le Segretain

Greta Gerwig

Greta made sure to take her seat the premiere of Megalopolis and she looked sublime in a stylish fitted black dress.

