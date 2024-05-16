Adam Driver and Nathalie Emmanuel bring the glamour for Cannes Day 3 – best photos

Cannes is in full swing with third day seeing the premieres of films like Megalopolis and Bird, following star-studded red carpet events for premieres, including Wednesday night's Mad Max: Furiosa.

The stars continue to bring their best looks for the event, with Adam Driver and Nathalie Emmanuel bringing major glam during their time at the iconic event. And as you'll see below, they were joined by a whole host of other stars who brought their fashion A-games.

It's not just film premieres that took place on the event's third day, with the Magnum Party featuring singer Troye Sivan and drag performer Nicky Doll.

1/ 7 © Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Adam Driver Adam Driver will be taking the starring role in Megalopolis, and the former Star Wars actor commanded attention on the red carpet, strolling down in a stunning white tuxedo and black bowtie.



2/ 7 © Daniele Venturelli Nathalie Emmanuel Fast and Furious star Nathalie is Adam's co-star in Megalopolis, and she looked at her best in a stylish outfit. The 35-year-old looked like a bride in her lace gown that came with a black belt.



3/ 7 © Daniele Venturelli Shia LaBeouf Shia looked so suave in his black tuxedo as he arrived for the premiere. His blonde hair was slicked back and his facial hair had been immaculately styled.



4/ 7 © JB Lacroix Chloe Fineman How fine did Chloe look in her red fit? The actress styled out a sparkling scarlet gown alongside a jewellery store's worth of diamonds on her neck in an opulent necklace.



5/ 7 © JB Lacroix Aubrey Plaza Aubrey turned heads in her stupendous cream outfit with a unique mid-section. Meanwhile, emerald was the jewel of choice for the White Lotus star, wearing an incredible ring and necklace with the gemstone.



6/ 7 © Pascal Le Segretain Jon Voight Veteran actor and Angelina Jolie's father Jon looked smart on the red carpet in a black outfit that he capped off with a white scarf.

