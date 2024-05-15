Anya-Taylor Joy, Chris Hemsworth and Naomi Campbell wow on Cannes red carpet for star-studded Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga premiere

Anya-Taylor Joy looked like a goddess as she graced the red carpet on Wednesday for the Cannes premiere of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.
The actress' platinum blonde hair was pulled back in a high twist and she wore a champagne off-the-shoulder dress accessorised with a sparkling choker and matching diamond earrings.
The star could be seen taking in the applause of the crowd as she arrived at the event, no doubt thrilled to be taking on the lead role in such a high-profile film, and to enjoy its screening at the iconic French film festival.
Many other celebrities were also in attendance at the premiere, as you can see below...
All about Furiosa
The movie the stars were all there to see is a prequel to Charlize Theron's popular movie Mad Max: Fury Road, which was a huge hit in 2015, breathing new life into the franchise.
Director George Miller recently said in interviews that he had considered using de-aging technology to allow Charlize to return, but felt that it would have been too "difficult" and so chose to re-cast the role instead.
The film tells the story of a young Furiosa, who is taken from her family and battling to find her way home. Anya's one-of-a-kind style Anya's debut role in the franchise saw her tackle many a car stunt (despite the fact that the actress doesn’t actually have a drivers’ licence) and take on a fair few fight scenes too, alongside Chris Hemsworth.
Anya's fashion
The star's looks throughout the press tour have been nothing short of stunning, from badass black leather, courtesy of fresh-off-the-runway Acne Studios for an LA screening of the movie, to sculptural custom Balmain for a photocall in Mexico.
The latter look saw the star in a dress that looked as robust as armour but was decorated with cascading metal roses for an unexpected feminine touch. Keeping accessories simple, the actress paired the Olivier Rousteing masterpiece with translucent Aquazzura heels.
In Sydney, Anya got fans talking when she wore arguably her most show-stopping look so far: one-of-a-kind vintage 1996 Paco Rabanne Couture, pierced with gilded arrows and with a hefty headpiece to match.