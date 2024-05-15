Anya-Taylor Joy, Chris Hemsworth and Naomi Campbell wow on Cannes red carpet for star-studded Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga premiere

Anya-Taylor Joy looked like a goddess as she graced the red carpet on Wednesday for the Cannes premiere of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

The actress' platinum blonde hair was pulled back in a high twist and she wore a champagne off-the-shoulder dress accessorised with a sparkling choker and matching diamond earrings.

The star could be seen taking in the applause of the crowd as she arrived at the event, no doubt thrilled to be taking on the lead role in such a high-profile film, and to enjoy its screening at the iconic French film festival.

Many other celebrities were also in attendance at the premiere, as you can see below...

© Getty Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky Anya's co-star Chris Hemsworth beamed as he attended the premiere on Wednesday with his wife Elsa Pataky, with whom he shares three children.



© Getty Greta Gerwig The director and screenwriter, who thrilled audiences last year with the Barbie movie, wowed with her fashion as she donned a figure-hugging red velvet dress, with her short blonde locks worn in a tousled style.



© Getty Eva Green The French actress looked as glam as ever in a fabulous black dress with gold detailing and her long locks worn loose.

© Getty Greta and Eva sharing a laugh Greta, who is president of his year's Cannes jury, could be seen laughing with actress and model Eva Green, one of the jurors, as they bonded on the premiere's red carpet.



© Anadolu Anya's appreciation The actress was clearly moved by the reception to her appearance, as she wore a beautiful champagne dress and diamonds.

© Getty Naomi Campbell The iconic supermodel and mother-of-two looked as fabulous as ever in a black dress with pearl straps and a see-through detail in the skirt, posing in front of a blue sports car ahead of the event.



© Getty Faye Dunaway The Oscar-winning actress kept her look simple but incredibly stylish, wearing a black suit with a white tee, and wearing her hair loose. The Bonnie and Clyde and Network star appeared in great spirits, as she could be seen chatting and laughing on the red carpet.



© Getty Lang Lang The Piano star was also in attendance, waving to the gathered crowds before entering the building.



All about Furiosa

The movie the stars were all there to see is a prequel to Charlize Theron's popular movie Mad Max: Fury Road, which was a huge hit in 2015, breathing new life into the franchise.

Director George Miller recently said in interviews that he had considered using de-aging technology to allow Charlize to return, but felt that it would have been too "difficult" and so chose to re-cast the role instead.

© Brendon Thorne Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth in Sydney

The film tells the story of a young Furiosa, who is taken from her family and battling to find her way home. Anya's one-of-a-kind style Anya's debut role in the franchise saw her tackle many a car stunt (despite the fact that the actress doesn’t actually have a drivers’ licence) and take on a fair few fight scenes too, alongside Chris Hemsworth.

Anya's fashion

The star's looks throughout the press tour have been nothing short of stunning, from badass black leather, courtesy of fresh-off-the-runway Acne Studios for an LA screening of the movie, to sculptural custom Balmain for a photocall in Mexico.

The latter look saw the star in a dress that looked as robust as armour but was decorated with cascading metal roses for an unexpected feminine touch. Keeping accessories simple, the actress paired the Olivier Rousteing masterpiece with translucent Aquazzura heels.

In Sydney, Anya got fans talking when she wore arguably her most show-stopping look so far: one-of-a-kind vintage 1996 Paco Rabanne Couture, pierced with gilded arrows and with a hefty headpiece to match.