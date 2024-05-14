Helena Christensen and Heidi Klum lead the way on Cannes red carpet – all the photos

The Cannes Film Festival is back, and while we're excited about the incredible films that will debut at the iconic event, we're also beside ourselves with the immaculately dressed stars on the red carpet.

As the first stars took to the red carpet, we were treated to some breath-taking looks from the likes of Heidi Klum, Helena Christensen and Meryl Streep among many others. Check below to see some of the best looks from the red carpet, and keep checking back throughout the evening for more of our favourite moments!

1/ 6 © Getty Helena Christensen Helena looked like a blushing bride as she stepped out onto the red carpet in a flowing white dress. The stunning frock certainly turned heads, while a gorgeous train stretched out behind the supermodel, flowing in the wind.



2/ 6 © Getty Heidi Klum German supermodel Heidi Klum commanded attention in her outfit, going for a bold red look. The stunning outfit accentuated her figure, although she did require a hand or two when she strolled down the red carpet.



3/ 6 © Getty Jane Fonda Jane was a vision in animal print, with the veteran actress stepping out in a stunning coat from forte_forte. Jane looked sensational in a skintight black outfit worn underneath a coat that came with a beautiful sequin section.



4/ 6 © Getty Meryl Streep Meryl was a vision in white as the star turned heads as she arrived for the premiere of The Second Act. The beautiful ensemble made the 74-year-old look like an angel, and she continued the colour scheme with her clutch bag.



5/ 6 © Getty Juliette Binoche Heidi wasn't the only star wowing in red, as French actress Juliette Binoche also chose the devilish colour for her outing. The stunning gown came complete with matching shoes and contrasted against the star's jet-black hair.

