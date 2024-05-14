Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Helena Christensen and Heidi Klum lead the way on Cannes red carpet – all the photos
Helena Christensen and Heidi Klum lead the way on Cannes red carpet – all the photos

The Cannes Film Festival is upon us – and so are some incredible outfits from leading stars

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
2 minutes ago
The Cannes Film Festival is back, and while we're excited about the incredible films that will debut at the iconic event, we're also beside ourselves with the immaculately dressed stars on the red carpet.

As the first stars took to the red carpet, we were treated to some breath-taking looks from the likes of Heidi Klum, Helena Christensen and Meryl Streep among many others. Check below to see some of the best looks from the red carpet, and keep checking back throughout the evening for more of our favourite moments!

1/6

Helena Christensen wowed photographers with her flowing white dress© Getty

Helena Christensen

Helena looked like a blushing bride as she stepped out onto the red carpet in a flowing white dress. The stunning frock certainly turned heads, while a gorgeous train stretched out behind the supermodel, flowing in the wind.

2/6

Heidi Klum looked stunning in a red dress© Getty

Heidi Klum

German supermodel Heidi Klum commanded attention in her outfit, going for a bold red look. The stunning outfit accentuated her figure, although she did require a hand or two when she strolled down the red carpet.

3/6

Jane Fonda at the opening ceremony red carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival© Getty

Jane Fonda

Jane was a vision in animal print, with the veteran actress stepping out in a stunning coat from forte_forte. Jane looked sensational in a skintight black outfit worn underneath a coat that came with a beautiful sequin section.

4/6

Meryl Streep looked gorgeous in a white fitted gown© Getty

Meryl Streep

Meryl was a vision in white as the star turned heads as she arrived for the premiere of The Second Act. The beautiful ensemble made the 74-year-old look like an angel, and she continued the colour scheme with her clutch bag.

5/6

Juliette Binoche also chose to dazzle in red© Getty

Juliette Binoche

Heidi wasn't the only star wowing in red, as French actress Juliette Binoche also chose the devilish colour for her outing. The stunning gown came complete with matching shoes and contrasted against the star's jet-black hair.

6/6

Lady Victoria Hervey attends The Second Act screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival © Getty

Lady Victoria Hervey

Lady Victoria brought a touch of glamour to the red carpet in a beautiful fitted white gown. The stunning design featured a cape section and a cut-out portion around her neckline.

