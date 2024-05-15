Meryl Streep confirms her icon status in ethereal white gown to receive prestigious award

Cannes Film Festival is off to a glittering start, with Hollywood royalty gracing the spotlight for the film industry's most glamorous rendezvous of the year.

Turning heads at the opening ceremony at Palais des Festivals on Tuesday evening, Meryl Streep exerted her sartorial prowess in a fluid white wrap dress, cinched at the waist and rolled up at the sleeves to give an effortless flow to the skirt.

The Mamma Mia! actor's ethereal gown fell to the floor in a romantic draped fashion, pooling at her feet in an elegant train.

© Getty Meryl Streep attends "The Second Act" screening and opening ceremony red carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival

The 74-year-old accessorized with a hexagonal pink clutch bag embellished with crystals studded around the edge, and slipped into towering pointed-toe heels.

Meryl's blonde hair was swept into a sophisticated chignon, providing the perfect canvas to show off her jaw-dropping crystal chandelier earrings and chic cat-eye sunglasses.

© Getty The Hollywood star wore the most breathtaking dress

The Hollywood icon was honored at the festival with Palme d’Or, the highest prize awarded at the festival and one of the most timeless symbols of success in the industry.

According to Variety, the international treasure was celebrated with a rapturous two-minute standing ovation.

© Getty Meryl wore glittering drop earrings and her signature cat-eye sunglasses

As she gracefully accepted her award, The Devil Wears Prada star said that watching the ceremony’s retrospective clips of her career was "like looking out the window of a bullet train, watching my youth fly into my middle age, right onto where I am standing on this stage tonight."

The former Oscar winner added: "I'm just so grateful that you haven't gotten sick of my face and you haven’t gotten off of the train."

She concluded: "My mother, who is usually right about everything, said to me: 'Meryl, my darling, you’ll see. It all goes so fast. So fast.' And it has, and it does," she said. "Except for my speech, which is too long."

Meryl's ultra-glamorous appearance comes shortly after she arrived in Cannes wearing head-to-toe Michael Kors. The mother-of-four looked immaculate in a white double crepe sablé blazer, matching 'Samantha' trousers and a navy satin 'Gansevoort' minaudière clutch bag, all from Michael Kors Collection.

© Getty Meryl Streep attends a photocall as she receives an honorary Palme d'Or

Beaming as she stepped into the Cannes sunshine, the star added a Panama hat to her summery ensemble, adding her signature cat-eye sunglasses and oversized silver hoops.