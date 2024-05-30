Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon looks sensational as she showcases diamond belly piercing

Lourdes Leon, the eldest daughter of pop icon Madonna, made quite the impression as she showcased her sparkling belly piercing in Barcelona this week.

The 27-year-old singer and model was seen at the Etnia store, capturing a selfie that highlighted her five-diamond belly accessory.

Dressed in a daring ripped black dress and chunky black boots, Lourdes, who often goes by her stage name Lolahol, turned heads with her edgy style.

Her ensemble was completed with a cross necklace, and her long black hair was worn straight, accentuating her striking look. To top it off, she sported vibrant yellow nails.

© Instagram Lourdes showcases her belly button piercing

Lourdes also showcased her musical talent during a rooftop performance at the Red Sound Studio event.

Holding a microphone, she sang while a musician played in the background, proving that she has inherited her mother's flair for captivating audiences.

Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon performs on stage

Lourdes, however, is no stranger to the stage. She has previously performed at events such as the Brava Madrid Music Festival 2023 at IFEMA.

The model and singer, who began releasing music under the moniker Lolahol in August 2022, has been making waves in the music world.

© Instagram Lourdes sings in Barcelona

Her musical journey began after she attended the University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre & Dance from 2014 to 2018.

Madonna's eldest child, Lourdes, was born during the singer's relationship with Carlos Leon, whom she dated for three years in the '90s. Madonna's family also includes Rocco Ritchie, 23, from her marriage to filmmaker Guy Ritchie, which lasted from 2000 to 2008.

In addition, Madonna has expanded her family through adoption. She adopted her son David Banda, 18, and three daughters: Mercy James, 17, and twins Stelle and Estere Ciccione, 11.

© Instagram Lourdes takes a selfie

Despite her busy touring schedule, Madonna remains a devoted mother to her six children.

The Queen of Pop is currently on her Celebration world tour, which includes a unique partnership with designer Jean Paul Gaultier.

Together, they have created sustainably produced fashion pieces that have raised funds for charities in Kenya and Malawi. The limited-edition, certified organic cotton and Fair-Trade merchandise benefits the Chema Vision Children's Center in Kibera, Kenya, and Raising Malawi.

This collaboration, spearheaded by Madonna, Gaultier, and Julian Prolman, president of Ministry of Tomorrow (MOT), sold out in record time. The initiative is close to Madonna's heart, given her adoption of David and Mercy James from Malawi.

© Getty Images Madonna and Lourdes Leon at the Tom Ford Spring 2023 Ready-to Wear show.

Gaultier recently reminisced about the iconic conical bra he designed for Madonna, recalling how he first crafted the idea on a teddy bear.

"I wanted a doll, not a bear, but I did its hair and used my grandmother's makeup on it. And I made a conical bra for it: it was the first conical bra, even before Madonna's," he told The Guardian.

"I grew up on television, not books, and I'd also seen this programme that showed you could cut a circle out of a circle to make a skirt, so I made a hole in one of my grandmother's lace mats and turned it into a skirt for the bear."

Gaultier's admiration for Madonna began when he saw her perform 'Holiday' on Top of the Pops. "I'd seen her singing 'Holiday' on Top of the Pops and thought she was absolutely my style – the jewellery, the crucifixes, the way she dressed, her look – this was what I was doing with my collection. I adored her."

Their professional relationship was cemented when Madonna called Gaultier in 1989 to ask him to design for her. Initially, he thought it was a prank call, but it turned out to be the beginning of a legendary collaboration.