Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon stuns in cut-out black dress as she confesses 'my heart is in my throat' after very special night

Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon is proud to follow in her mother's path as a musician in her own right, releasing music under the stage name "LOLAHOL."

The 27-year-old has made considerable buzz with her recent releases and has showcased her talent on numerous occasions, taking to social media to reflect on her latest opportunity.

The young singer-songwriter recently performed some of the music she'd been working on in New Orleans and took to Instagram with videos from the jam session.

She was dressed in her signature bold style, opting for a black racy cut-out dress with a hoodie to cover up and thigh-high combat boots while she performed with the help of a backing band.

In her lengthy caption, Lourdes thanked her many collaborators, writing: "New Orleans I'm so flabbergasted 'n wondering what I did to deserve to work amongst such prolific musicians."

"My heart is in my throat but it's also on the floor," she continued. "Can't thank you enough maestro @wixmix for leading my unmanageable thought train and making it feel normal."

© Getty Images Lourdes is a rising music superstar

"Thank you @camsmithunofficial for keeping the sound afloat and being game for every single possible change. Thank you @taylorguarisco for being a renaissance man & simply being a class act."

Lourdes added: "@auroranealand you are the most fly multitasking harmonizing KEY flute playing WOMAN I've ever been blessed to know. @dominic.minix precocious and prickly for a reason thank you for spitting my thoughts back out and tenderizing them."

She concluded with: "And thank you @gladneyofficial 4 being so down and so real from the second we started and building a block so that I could sit on it and just sing. Special special thanks Joanna @heyjoco for the vision and the earl grey."

© Instagram Her last release was a cover of Judy Garland's "Boy Next Door"

Her last release was in December, which was a cover of the 1944 Judy Garland song "Boy Next Door," originally from the soundtrack of Meet Me in St. Louis.

The release was inspired by her performance of the song at a Ganni X Dr. Martens launch event in Bushwick, Brooklyn in late November, and she spoke with Vogue soon after about her love for the late great performer. You can watch her show below...

Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon performs on stage

"I'm a huge musical theater girl and love Judy Garland," she shared. "This particular song was one I was thinking about a lot at the time, and after some late hours in the studio I tried singing it over a track Kiri and I had been playing with. Something clicked for me and felt right, and we just followed that feeling."

She performed the song at the Brooklyn club Paragon, but expressed that she'd rather be at home or in the recording studio than hitting the clubs for a night out herself.

© Instagram "I feel like I'm on the verge of something truly profound with what I'm making and have been following that inspiration whenever I can."

"I'm usually down to support my friends when they're playing but much more drawn to the studio lately," Lourdes explained. "I feel like I'm on the verge of something truly profound with what I'm making and have been following that inspiration whenever I can."

